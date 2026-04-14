Winncom Technologies Expands Broadband Funding Support with Launch of BEAD Post-Award Compliance Assistance Program

SOLON, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winncom Technologies, a leading global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, announced today the launch of its BEAD Post-Award Compliance Assistance Program. This program is designed to help broadband providers move from funding selection to project implementation more efficiently.

The program builds on the continued success of Winncom's Grant Writing Assistance Program, which has supported customers across the country in securing federal and state broadband funding with an overall success rate of approximately 80 percent. Since the June 6, 2025 NTIA BEAD restructuring, Winncom has worked with more than 30 providers across 16 states on over 65 BEAD and USDA applications.

As projects move from provisional selection toward contract execution, many states are requiring subgrantees to complete detailed engineering packages, implementation budgets, cybersecurity plans, environmental documentation, match validation, and sourcing compliance alignment before agreements are finalized. These requirements are becoming a critical step between award notification and construction start.

Winncom developed its Post-Award Compliance Assistance Program to help providers organize these materials and stay aligned with state expectations during this transition period.

"Winning funding is a major milestone, but it's not the end of the process," said Alex Cernik, Head of Strategic Programs and Business Development at Winncom Technologies. "Across multiple states, providers are being asked to complete significant documentation packages before contracts are issued. This program helps customers stay on track by supporting them as they work to meet those compliance deadlines."

The program focuses on three primary readiness areas:

Pre-Contract Documentation Readiness

Support includes coordination around network design packages, budget classification alignment, match contribution documentation, cybersecurity and supply-chain risk planning, PE sign-off readiness, and NEPA and environmental review preparation.

BABA Documentation Preparedness

Winncom assists providers with manufacturer certification tracking, country-of-origin documentation organization, waiver eligibility alignment, and sourcing documentation readiness to support audit expectations.

Financial and Match Alignment Support

The program helps providers prepare match contribution documentation and align procurement timing with milestone-based deployment schedules through coordination with infrastructure financing partners. This support improves contract readiness and helps ensure projects are positioned for timely reimbursement and deployment execution.

"This is a natural extension of the work we've already been doing with customers through the application phase," Cernik added. "As more projects move into implementation, the need for structured post-award coordination has become very clear."

Winncom continues to support broadband operators nationwide through engineering coordination, supply-chain alignment, vendor certification support, financing engagement assistance, and deployment readiness planning aligned with BEAD implementation requirements.

For more information about how Winncom's BEAD Post-Award Compliance Assistance Program can support your project readiness efforts, visit https://winncomus.com/bead/bead-post-award-compliance-assistance-program/

Media Contact:

Winncom Technologies, [email protected], (440) 498-9510

SOURCE Winncom Technologies, Corp