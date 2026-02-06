Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. After Class Action Filing (NASDAQ: RARE)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) ("Ultragenyx" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Ultragenyx common stock during the period from August 3, 2023 through December 26, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires and develops novel products for treatment of rare genetic diseases. It is headquartered in Novato, Calif.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants issued overwhelmingly positive statements to investors concerning the ORBIT and COSMIC Phase 3 programs, clinical trials to test setrusumab as a treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

When, on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx disclosed that neither study achieved its primary endpoint of reducing the annualized clinical fracture rate, the price of its shares dropped more than 42%, from a closing price of $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025 to a close of $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

SOURCE Berger Montague