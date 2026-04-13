Bering Air Chose Profit Over Safety in Fatal Alaska Crash, Wisner Baum Lawsuit Alleges

Wisner Baum has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging Bering Air knowingly operated an overweight aircraft into dangerous icing conditions, leading to the fatal crash of Flight 445. The complaint accuses the airline of systemic safety failures and reckless conduct that violated federal aviation regulations and put profit ahead of passenger lives.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisner Baum LLP has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bering Air, Inc., alleging the airline knowingly operated an unsafe aircraft in hazardous conditions, causing the February 6, 2025, crash of Flight 445 that killed all 10 people on board.

“This case will show that ten people did not lose their lives because of weather; they lost their lives because safety margins were knowingly stripped away. This case seeks accountability for those decisions.” - Clay Robbins III, senior partner in the Los Angeles office of Wisner Baum

"As alleged, this was not a weather accident; it was a preventable tragedy," Clay Robbins III, senior partner in the Los Angeles office of Wisner Baum, said. "When an airline knowingly overloads an aircraft and flies it into known icing conditions, it removes critical safety margins and places every life on board at risk."

The lawsuit, filed in Alaska Superior Court on February 9, 2026, on behalf of the estate of Talaluk Driskill La Roi Katchatag, accuses Bering Air of negligence, gross negligence, and reckless misconduct in connection with the crash near Nome, Alaska.

Aircraft Allegedly Operated in an Unairworthy Condition

According to the complaint, the Cessna 208B Caravan was operating as a Part 135 commuter flight when it departed Unalakleet and ultimately crashed into the ice-covered waters of Norton Sound less than 12 miles from shore, killing every passenger on board and the pilot.

The aircraft was allegedly "grossly overweight," exceeding its maximum allowable takeoff weight for icing conditions by more than 1,000 pounds and exceeding its absolute maximum weight by hundreds of pounds. These limits are set in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved manuals and are essential to maintaining lift, stability, and control, especially in icing environments.

Federal investigators have similarly reported that the aircraft's estimated departure weight was approximately 9,865 pounds, well above allowable limits for icing operations.

Known Icing Conditions

The complaint alleges Bering Air dispatched the aircraft into forecasted icing conditions despite weather advisories warning of moderate icing along the route. According to the FAA, icing can rapidly degrade aircraft performance, increase stall risk, and requires strict compliance with operational limitations and pilot training protocols.

According to Robbins, the case highlights longstanding industry concern that icing combined with excess weight creates a "particularly precarious" flight condition, significantly reducing an aircraft's ability to maintain safe airspeed and altitude.

Loss of Airspeed, Control Before Impact

Flight data cited in the complaint shows that as Flight 445 approached Nome, the aircraft's airspeed began to deteriorate after the pilot was advised to slow down due to a runway closure. Within minutes, the autopilot disengaged at approximately 99 knots. The aircraft's speed then dropped to about 70 knots before data transmission ended.

This sequence is consistent with an aerodynamic stall, particularly in icing conditions where aircraft handling becomes unstable. Safety authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), have warned that autopilot use by Caravan pilots in icing conditions can mask performance degradation and lead to sudden loss of control when disengaged.

Systemic Safety Failures Alleged

The lawsuit alleges multiple failures at both the pilot and company level, including:

Improper aircraft loading and weight calculations

Failure to adequately plan for and respond to icing conditions

Failure to maintain safe airspeed

Improper use and monitoring of the autopilot

Inadequate training, supervision, and operational oversight

In addition to these failures, the case alleges violations of multiple Federal Aviation Regulations, including operating an unairworthy aircraft, exceeding weight limits, and flying into known icing conditions without proper safeguards. The complaint goes further, alleging these safety failures were not accidental. According to the filing, Bering Air overloaded the aircraft to carry additional paying passengers and cargo and chose to proceed with the flight rather than delay or cancel, decisions allegedly made to avoid financial loss.

"The pilot's failure to be mindful of the weight-and-balance considerations is an issue in an analysis of the cause of this tragic crash," Robbins said. "That brings the pilot's judgment and training front and center, as well as the policies and procedures of Bering Air."

The complaint characterizes this conduct as "gross negligence" and "reckless," asserting the airline knowingly disregarded safety standards in pursuit of revenue.

Claims and Damages

Under federal law, commercial airlines are held to the highest duty of care. The lawsuit alleges Bering Air breached that duty by failing to ensure the aircraft was airworthy, properly loaded, and safely operated.

The complaint seeks damages for wrongful death, pre-death pain and suffering, emotional distress, and the loss of financial and familial support for surviving family members, including the decedent's minor children. Plaintiffs are also seeking punitive damages, alleging the airline's conduct demonstrated reckless indifference to human life.

Broader Safety Implications

The case is expected to focus on critical safety issues in regional aviation, including weight-and-balance compliance, icing procedures, pilot training, and operational decision-making under commercial pressure.

Wisner Baum represents aviation accident victims nationwide and is committed to holding airlines accountable while advancing safety reforms to prevent similar tragedies.

"An aircraft—particularly a Caravan—operating with excessive weight in known icing conditions is fundamentally unsafe. Loss of control became not just possible, but predictable. That is what makes this tragedy preventable," said Robbins. "This case will show that ten people did not lose their lives because of weather; they lost their lives because safety margins were knowingly stripped away. This case seeks accountability for those decisions."

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum began with a simple but radical idea: that the law should serve people—not protect power. Since opening its doors in 1985, the firm has gone far beyond courtroom victories. Based in Los Angeles and known across the U.S., Wisner Baum has built its legacy by holding powerful corporations accountable—not just to win justice for individual clients, but to spark broader societal change.

Every case they take on, from catastrophic injuries and pharmaceutical failures to environmental toxicity and corporate negligence, is part of a bigger mission: to make the world safer, more just, and more transparent for everyone. With more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, their legal victories have helped raise public awareness, influence regulations, and force industries to clean up harmful practices. Their work has become a catalyst for product safety reforms, food transparency, and medical accountability.

Wisner Baum isn't just a law firm. It's a movement for change—where justice isn't the end goal, but the beginning of a safer society.

Wisner Baum: Changing the System for Societal Change, One Case at a Time.

Learn more at Wisner Baum.

Sources:

Alaska Public Media. (2025, March 19). NTSB says plane to Nome that crashed, killing 10, was overweight .

. Federal Aviation Administration. (2007). Safety Alert for Operators 07009: Training requirements for pilots of CE-208 and CE-208B airplanes for flight into icing conditions .

. Federal Aviation Administration. (2015, October 8). Advisory Circular 91-74B: Pilot guide: Flight in icing conditions .

. Flight Safety Foundation. (2006, February). Accident Prevention .

. National Transportation Safety Board. (2004, December 15). Safety Recommendation A-04-64 through -67 .

. National Transportation Safety Board. (2006, January 17). Safety Recommendation A-06-01 through -03 .

. National Transportation Safety Board. (2025, March 19; updated March 21). Bering Air flight 445 preliminary report (ANC25MA018) .

. National Transportation Safety Board. (n.d.). Flying in icing conditions?

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