Berkshire Hills Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Chief Experience and Culture Officer

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) announced the appointment of longtime community organizer and activist, Malia Lazu, to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Experience and Culture Officer of Berkshire Bank. This is another step reflecting the Bank's commitment to deepening relationships with the communities it serves.

Reporting directly to CEO Richard Marotta, Ms. Lazu will be responsible ensuring that corporate social responsibility, diversity, inclusion and belonging are reflected across all aspects of the Company. Ms. Lazu's work will include the implementation of the Company's Be FIRST Initiative and development of storefronts as well as the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility program and corporate communications efforts. She will also be heavily involved in the activities of the Bank's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Ms. Lazu previously served as a consultant for the Bank, spearheading diversity and inclusion initiatives at Berkshire. "In her time working with us as a consultant Malia put her mark on our efforts to truly connect with the communities we serve. She was critical in the launch of our Be FIRST initiative where we are building programs that include high school internships, our storefront initiative, and more to better connect with our neighbors. This new role ensures that Malia and Berkshire build on that foundation," commented Mr. Marotta.

Ms. Lazu added, "I am tremendously honored and excited to begin this new phase of my career. It is not often that people make the transition from the field office to the corporate office. I see my new role as critical and integral to the mission I've invested the last 20 years of my life to, which has been and continues to be building stronger and more empowered communities." Ms. Lazu earned her Bachelor's degree in Political Communication from Emerson College and completed a two year fellowship with the MIT Department of Urban Studies and Planning.

About Berkshire Hills

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a premier regional bank distinguished by its local responsiveness and engagement. With corporate headquarters in Boston, the Company operates in six Northeastern states, with $13.9 billion in assets and 132 banking offices. Berkshire Bank is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, relationship customer experience, and distinctive culture embracing and celebrating the diversity of all customers, employees and, suppliers.

