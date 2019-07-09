Berkshire Hills Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) announced the promotion of Jacqueline Courtwright to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Berkshire Bank. She will report directly to Sean Gray, the Banks' President and COO.

In this role, Ms. Courtwright will lead all aspects of human resource strategy and execution for Berkshire's workforce, including compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, assessment, and development; and organizational design and effectiveness. Ms. Courtwright will remain closely involved with all diversity and inclusion initiatives serving as co-chair of the Bank's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

"Jackie's proven leadership record, experience and perspective will build on the momentum we've established in enhancing our inclusive and dynamic culture," said Mr. Gray. "She has a keen understanding of our commitment and provides thoughtful insight into how we can best serve the needs of our diverse workforce, customers and communities."

Ms. Courtwright brings more than 25 years of human resources experience to this position. She previously served as SVP, Human Resources Business Partner Leader at Berkshire Bank, where she oversaw all aspects of workforce management. Prior to joining Berkshire in 2012, Ms. Courtwright was VP, Human Resources Business Partner at Citizen Bank. She also held senior human resource roles during her 20 years at KeyBank.

Ms. Courtwright earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New England and completed the Advanced Leadership Development Program at Babson College. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and volunteers her time for the Joan Nicole Prince Home, (JNP Home) an organization that provides medical care management for hospice patients.

About Berkshire Hills

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a premier regional bank distinguished by its local responsiveness and engagement. With corporate headquarters in Boston, the Company operates in six Northeastern states, with approximately $13.7 billion in assets and 132 banking offices. Berkshire Bank is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, relationship customer experience, and distinctive culture embracing and celebrating the diversity of all customers, employees and, suppliers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Erin E. Duggan, Investor Relations Manager; 413-236-3773

Media Contact

Cassandra Giovanni, Corporate Communications Manager; 860-465-8659

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.berkshirebank.com

