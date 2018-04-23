Berkshire Hills Reports 63% Increase in First Quarter Earnings; Dividend Declared

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (income statement comparisons are year over year and balance sheet growth is compared to prior quarter-end):

$0.55 GAAP EPS

$0.65 Core EPS

13% increase in net revenue

30% increase in loan and deposit related fee income

4% annualized loan growth; 3% annualized C&I loan growth

3% increase in average deposits

3.36% net interest margin

59.5% efficiency ratio

0.27% non-performing assets/assets

0.17% net loan charge-offs/average loans

CEO Michael Daly stated, "We had a solid start to the year, delivering ongoing growth while integrating our new Commerce operations. With the benefit of greater efficiency, GAAP return on assets improved to 0.88% and core return on assets improved to 1.04%. We expect continued momentum in the second quarter where GAAP return on assets will improve to over 1.00% and core return on assets will improve to over 1.10%. We formally opened our new Boston corporate headquarters, which also serves as a regional hub for Greater Boston relationship teams. We added additional bankers both in Boston and in the Princeton, NJ area. We also opened a new branch in Simsbury, CT, which uses a combination of virtual teller technology and MyBanker relationship professionals to provide enhanced customer support and product availability."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2018, payable on May 24, 2018. The dividend equates to a 2.3% annualized yield based on the $37.88 average closing price of Berkshire Hills Bancorp common stock during the first quarter. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share for the preferred stock issued in conjunction with the Commerce acquisition, with the same record and payment dates as above. The quarterly common and preferred dividends were increased in the prior quarter by 5%.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets ended the first quarter of 2018 at $11.5 billion. Both commercial loans and residential mortgages contributed to the 4% annualized increase in total loans. Period-end deposit balances are impacted by daily fluctuations related to payroll processing. Average deposits increased by 3% compared to the prior quarter. Asset quality metrics remained strong. Delinquency metrics increased due to one commercial credit which is expected to remain accruing and is in the process of collection. Metrics related to capital, liquidity, and book value per share were generally stable compared to the start of the year.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

First quarter revenue and expense included the full quarter impact of the Commerce operations acquired on October 13, 2017. 2018 first quarter net income totaled $25 million, which was a 63% increase over 2017 first quarter results of $15 million. Earnings per share increased by 25% to $0.55, including the impact of additional shares issued in 2017. First quarter core earnings per share improved by 18% to $0.65 per share in 2018 compared $0.55 in 2017. The measure of core earnings per share excludes amounts viewed as not related to normalized operations. In the most recent quarter these were primarily related to the integration of the Commerce operations.

Quarterly net revenue totaled $115 million in the most recent quarter, and included the impact of lower mortgage banking fees, which was partially offset by seasonal gains in wealth and insurance fee income compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin decreased to 3.36% from 3.50% in the prior quarter. The contribution from purchased loan accretion decreased by 0.08%. Additionally, the contribution of taxable equivalent securities yields decreased by 0.05% as a result of lower federal income taxes. The cost of funds increased due to change in deposit mix and higher deposit and borrowings funding costs as a result of increases in short term market interest rates. The first quarter loan loss provision was $5.6 million and exceeded the net loan charge-offs recorded during the period.

Total first quarter non-interest expense decreased by 15% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to lower non-core Commerce merger charges. Total core expense increased by 1% including a full quarter of the new Commerce operations. The efficiency ratio measured 59.5%, including the benefit of expense reductions in mortgage banking. Total full-time equivalent staff measured 1,941 positions at quarter-end, compared to 1,992 positions at the start of the year. The first quarter effective income tax rate was 22% in 2018 compared to 30% in 2017, reflecting the benefit of federal income tax reform which became effective in 2018.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank - America's Most Exciting Bank®. The Company has approximately $11.5 billion in assets and 114 full service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania providing personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management services. The Company also offers mortgages and specialized commercial lending services in targeted national markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are several factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on page F-9 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, and restructuring costs. Securities gains/losses include unrealized gains/losses on equity securities beginning in the first quarter of 2018. Charges related to merger and acquisition activity consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. These charges in 2017 and 2018 are primarily related to business combinations with First Choice Bank and Commerce Bancshares Corp. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Additionally, the Company recorded charges for hedge terminations in the first quarter of 2017 and legal settlement costs during the year.

Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Income F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Yields and Costs F-7 Average Balances F-8 Asset Quality Analysis F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend)

and Supplementary Data

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

At or for the Quarters Ended (2)

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2018

2017 (3)

2017

2017

2017























PER SHARE DATA





















Net earnings/(loss), diluted $ 0.55

$ (0.06)

$ 0.57

$ 0.53

$ 0.44



Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.65

0.58

0.59

0.58

0.55



Total book value per common share 32.12

32.14

31.78

31.37

30.77



Tangible book value per common share (1) 19.86

19.83

21.38

20.96

18.97



Market price at period end 37.95

36.60

38.75

35.15

36.05



Dividends per common share 0.22

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.21



Dividends per preferred share 0.44

0.42

-

-

-























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)





















Return on assets 0.88%

(0.10)%

0.95%

0.84%

0.68%



Core return on assets (1) 1.04

0.94

0.98

0.92

0.85



Return on equity 6.69

(0.77)

7.26

6.80

5.71



Core return on equity (1) 7.92

7.16

7.47

7.45

7.17



Core return on tangible common equity (1) 13.43

11.90

11.42

11.96

12.05



Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (5) 3.36

3.50

3.36

3.36

3.33



Fee income/Net interest and fee income 25.51

25.91

29.96

32.23

30.04



Efficiency ratio (1) 59.54

57.43

59.28

61.72

61.94























GROWTH (Year-to-date)





















Total commercial loans (annualized) 1%

38%

9%

13%

15%



Total loans (annualized) 4

27

8

10

6



Total deposits (annualized) (3)

32

3

3

2



Total net revenues (compared to prior year) 13

41

37

40

39



Earnings per share (compared to prior year) 25

(25)

(2)

(8)

(15)



Core earnings per share (compared to prior year)(1) 18

4

4

5

2























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)





















Total assets $ 11,519

$ 11,571

$ 9,767

$ 9,627

$ 9,298



Total earning assets 10,442

10,509

8,944

8,807

8,486



Total securities 1,932

1,899

1,824

1,773

1,714



Total loans 8,376

8,299

6,947

6,864

6,656



Allowance for loan losses 54

52

49

47

46



Total intangible assets 556

558

420

421

422



Total deposits 8,683

8,750

6,790

6,715

6,656



Total shareholders' equity 1,498

1,496

1,285

1,268

1,100



Net income/(loss) 25.2

(2.8)

22.9

19.7

15.5



Core income (1) 29.9

26.3

23.6

21.6

19.4



























ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS





















Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.17%

0.17%

0.19%

0.20%

0.20%



Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.27

0.21

0.23

0.25

0.27



Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.64

0.62

0.71

0.69

0.69



Loans/deposits 96

95

102

102

100



Shareholders' equity to total assets 13.00

12.93

13.15

13.17

11.83



Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.59

8.52

9.25

9.20

7.64





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily

related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page F-9 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on page F-9. (3) The Company acquired Commerce Bancshares Corp., the parent of Commerce Bank & Trust Company, on October 13, 2017. (4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

March 31,

December 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 88,193

$ 91,122 Short-term investments 35,694

157,641 Total cash and short-term investments 123,887

248,763







Trading security 11,795

12,277 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,460,660

1,426,099 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 395,337

397,103 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 64,038

63,085 Total securities 1,931,830

1,898,564







Loans held for sale, at fair value 98,440

153,620







Commercial real estate 3,266,737

3,264,742 Commercial and industrial loans 1,818,974

1,803,939 Residential mortgages 2,181,807

2,102,807 Consumer loans 1,108,899

1,127,850 Total loans 8,376,417

8,299,338 Less: Allowance for loan losses (53,859)

(51,834) Net loans 8,322,558

8,247,504







Premises and equipment, net 111,237

109,352 Other real estate owned -

- Goodwill 519,128

519,287 Other intangible assets 37,085

38,296 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 192,379

191,221 Deferred tax asset, net 51,679

47,061 Other assets 131,024

117,083 Total assets $ 11,519,247

$ 11,570,751







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Demand deposits $ 1,575,243

$ 1,606,656 NOW and other deposits 715,581

734,558 Money market deposits 2,749,763

2,776,157 Savings deposits 756,711

741,954 Time deposits 2,885,969

2,890,205 Total deposits 8,683,267

8,749,530







Senior borrowings 1,125,860

1,047,736 Subordinated borrowings 89,384

89,339 Total borrowings 1,215,244

1,137,075







Other liabilities 123,079

187,882 Total liabilities 10,021,590

10,074,487







Total preferred shareholders' equity 40,633

40,633 Total common shareholders' equity 1,457,024

1,455,631 Total shareholders' equity 1,497,657

1,496,264 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,519,247

$ 11,570,751







Net common shares outstanding 45,360

45,290

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS















Annualized Growth % (in millions)

March 31, 2018

Balance

December 31, 2017

Balance

Quarter ended

March 31, 2018



























Commercial real estate - construction

$ 347

$ 354

(8)% Commercial real estate - other

2,920

2,910

1 Total commercial real estate

3,267

3,264

0 Commercial and industrial loans

1,819

1,804

3 Total commercial loans

5,086

5,068

1













Total residential mortgages

2,181

2,103

15













Home equity

400

410

(10) Auto and other

709

718

(5) Total consumer loans

1,109

1,128

(7) Total loans

$ 8,376

$ 8,299

4%



















































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS













Annualized Growth % (in millions)

March 31, 2018

Balance

December 31, 2017

Balance

Quarter ended

March 31, 2018 Demand

$ 1,575

$ 1,606

(8)% NOW and other

715

735

(11) Money market

2,750

2,776

(4) Savings

757

742

8 Time deposits

2,886

2,890

(1) Total deposits

$ 8,683

$ 8,749

(3)%

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017 Interest and dividend income





Loans $ 92,835

$ 68,943 Securities and other 14,405

11,766 Total interest and dividend income 107,240

80,709 Interest expense





Deposits 15,325

9,098 Borrowings 6,445

4,725 Total interest expense 21,770

13,823 Net interest income 85,470

66,886 Non-interest income





Mortgage banking originations 10,147

12,678 Loan related income 5,438

4,179 Deposit related fees 8,066

6,204 Insurance commissions and fees 3,025

3,136 Wealth management fees 2,597

2,526 Total fee income 29,273

28,723 Other 1,268

93 Securities (losses)/gains, net (1,502)

12,570 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 481

- Loss on termination of hedges -

(6,629) Total non-interest income 29,520

34,757 Total net revenue 114,990

101,643 Provision for loan losses 5,575

5,095 Non-interest expense





Compensation and benefits 42,184

36,119 Occupancy and equipment 10,082

9,026 Technology and communications 6,830

6,087 Marketing and promotion 2,612

1,999 Professional services 2,053

2,451 FDIC premiums and assessments 1,195

1,298 Other real estate owned and foreclosures 67

28 Amortization of intangible assets 1,268

801 Merger, restructuring and other expense 5,093

11,682 Other 5,485

4,835 Total non-interest expense 76,869

74,326







Income before income taxes 32,546

22,222 Income tax expense 7,298

6,762 Net income $ 25,248

$ 15,460 Preferred stock dividend 230

- Income available to common shareholders $ 25,018

$ 15,460







Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.55

$ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.44







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 45,966

35,280 Diluted 46,200

35,452



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)





March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Interest and dividend income

















Loans $ 92,835

$ 91,149

$ 76,024

$ 71,983

$ 68,943 Securities and other 14,405

14,674

13,036

12,683

11,766 Total interest and dividend income 107,240

105,823

89,060

84,666

80,709 Interest expense

















Deposits 15,325

13,802

10,984

9,971

9,098 Borrowings 6,445

5,655

6,078

5,150

4,725 Total interest expense 21,770

19,457

17,062

15,121

13,823 Net interest income 85,470

86,366

71,998

69,545

66,886 Non-interest income

















Mortgage banking originations 10,147

11,918

13,374

16,281

12,678 Loan related income 5,438

5,866

6,081

5,275

4,179 Deposit related fees 8,066

7,871

6,445

6,645

6,204 Insurance commissions and fees 3,025

2,284

2,581

2,588

3,136 Wealth management fees 2,597

2,268

2,315

2,286

2,526 Total fee income 29,273

30,207

30,796

33,075

28,723 Other 1,268

(939)

(2,255)

(276)

93 Securities (losses)/gains, net (1,502)

30

(1)

(1)

12,570 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 481

-

296

-

- Loss on termination of hedges -

-

-

-

(6,629) Total non-interest income 29,520

29,298

28,836

32,798

34,757 Total net revenue 114,990

115,664

100,834

102,343

101,643 Provision for loan losses 5,575

6,141

4,900

4,889

5,095 Non-interest expense

















Compensation and benefits 42,184

42,220

37,643

36,997

36,119 Occupancy and equipment 10,082

9,451

8,267

8,678

9,026 Technology and communications 6,830

6,286

6,644

6,883

6,087 Marketing and promotion 2,612

4,573

2,128

3,177

1,999 Professional services 2,053

2,277

2,247

2,190

2,451 FDIC premiums and assessments 1,195

1,920

1,651

1,588

1,298 Other real estate owned and foreclosures 67

9

(23)

30

28 Amortization of intangible assets 1,268

1,183

739

770

801 Merger, restructuring and other expense 5,093

15,553

1,420

2,903

11,682 Other 5,485

6,569

5,104

6,307

4,835 Total non-interest expense 76,869

90,041

65,820

69,523

74,326



















Income before income taxes 32,546

19,482

30,114

27,931

22,222 Income tax expense 7,298

22,292

7,211

8,237

6,762 Net income/(loss) $ 25,248

$ (2,810)

$ 22,903

$ 19,694

$ 15,460 Preferred stock dividend 230

219

-

-

- Income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 25,018

$ (3,029)

$ 22,903

$ 19,694

$ 15,460







































Earnings/(loss) per common share:

















Basic $ 0.55

$ (0.06)

$ 0.57

$ 0.53

$ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.55

$ (0.06)

$ 0.57

$ 0.53

$ 0.44



















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 45,966

45,122

39,984

37,324

35,280 Diluted 46,200

45,122

40,145

37,474

35,452



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED - (F-6)



Quarters Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017





















Earning assets



















Loans:



















Commercial real estate

4.76%

4.73%

4.64%

4.41%

4.58% Commercial and industrial loans

5.19

5.25

5.09

5.30

4.86 Residential mortgages

3.56

3.76

3.68

3.62

3.56 Consumer loans

4.01

3.94

3.88

3.81

3.62 Total loans

4.45

4.47

4.33

4.25

4.19 Securities

3.26

3.55

3.43

3.45

3.38 Short-term investments and loans held for sale

3.43

2.90

3.40

3.07

2.40 Total earning assets

4.21

4.27

4.13

4.07

4.00





















Funding liabilities



















Deposits:



















NOW and other

0.28

0.25

0.26

0.23

0.22 Money market

0.73

0.66

0.57

0.54

0.52 Savings

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.13 Time

1.40

1.25

1.20

1.13

1.08 Total interest-bearing deposits

0.90

0.82

0.78

0.73

0.69 Borrowings

2.02

1.81

1.65

1.46

1.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.08

0.97

0.96

0.88

0.83





















Net interest spread

3.13

3.30

3.17

3.19

3.17 Net interest margin (1)

3.36

3.50

3.36

3.36

3.33





















Cost of funds (2)

0.90

0.81

0.82

0.75

0.70 Cost of deposits

0.73

0.66

0.64

0.60

0.56



(1) The effect of purchased loan accretion on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is

shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.13%,

0.21%, 0.14%, 0.12%, 0.18%. See page F-7 for purchased loan accretion. (2) Cost of funds includes all deposits and borrowings.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED - (F-7)

Quarters Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Assets

















Loans

















Commercial real estate $ 3,250,861

$ 3,161,902

$ 2,669,558

$ 2,691,804

$ 2,631,281 Commercial and industrial loans 1,811,433

1,645,719

1,183,980

1,130,384

1,072,716 Residential mortgages 2,138,544

2,081,548

1,977,538

1,871,329

1,906,457 Consumer loans 1,114,586

1,123,683

1,030,032

996,488

978,683 Total loans (1) 8,315,424

8,012,852

6,861,108

6,690,005

6,589,137 Securities (2) 1,933,002

1,921,724

1,779,379

1,701,443

1,625,769 Short-term investments and loans held for sale 139,161

146,101

167,724

148,276

118,537 Total earning assets 10,387,587

10,080,677

8,808,211

8,539,724

8,333,443 Goodwill and other intangible assets 557,321

533,157

420,853

421,601

422,331 Other assets 521,745

516,802

402,188

369,317

388,211 Total assets $ 11,466,653

$ 11,130,636

$ 9,631,252

$ 9,330,642

$ 9,143,985



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Deposits

















NOW and other $ 712,181

$ 702,353

$ 570,864

$ 572,688

$ 574,799 Money market 2,518,920

2,371,203

1,768,108

1,794,693

1,804,738 Savings 743,944

733,157

669,690

667,863

648,839 Time 2,913,512

2,906,423

2,587,702

2,472,990

2,351,183 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,888,557

6,713,136

5,596,364

5,508,234

5,379,559 Borrowings 1,275,173

1,229,781

1,445,700

1,398,653

1,374,620 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,163,730

7,942,917

7,042,064

6,906,887

6,754,179 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,656,260

1,591,431

1,196,451

1,155,533

1,178,790 Other liabilities 137,976

127,562

131,003

110,367

128,573 Total liabilities 9,957,966

9,661,910

8,369,518

8,172,787

8,061,542



















Total preferred shareholders' equity 40,633

34,892

-

-

- Total common shareholders' equity 1,468,054

1,433,834

1,261,734

1,157,855

1,082,443 Total shareholders' equity 1,508,687

1,468,726

1,261,734

1,157,855

1,082,443 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,466,653

$ 11,130,636

$ 9,631,252

$ 9,330,642

$ 9,143,985







































Supplementary data

















Total average non-maturity deposits $ 5,631,305

$ 5,398,144

$ 4,205,113

$ 4,190,777

$ 4,207,166 Total average deposits 8,544,817

8,304,567

6,792,815

6,663,767

6,558,349 Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1,820

3,122

2,950

2,644

2,511 Purchased loan accretion 3,433

5,507

3,066

2,550

3,687 Total average tangible equity (3) 951,366

935,569

840,881

736,254

660,112



(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-8)



At or for the Quarters Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Non-accruing loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 10,084

$ 7,266

$ 5,228

$ 7,587

$ 7,718 Commercial and industrial loans

7,430

7,311

9,681

8,387

8,327 Residential mortgages

5,777

2,883

3,092

3,245

3,971 Consumer loans

5,996

5,438

4,350

4,977

5,109 Total non-accruing loans

29,287

22,898

22,351

24,196

25,125 Other real estate owned

-

-

288

279

71 Repossessed assets

1,241

1,147

-

-

- Total non-performing assets

$ 30,528

$ 24,045

$ 22,639

$ 24,475

$ 25,196





















Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.35%

0.28%

0.32%

0.35%

0.38% Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.27%

0.21%

0.23%

0.25%

0.27%





















PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

















Balance at beginning of period

$ 51,834

$ 49,004

$ 47,359

$ 45,804

$ 43,998 Charged-off loans

(3,791)

(3,734)

(3,796)

(3,431)

(3,623) Recoveries on charged-off loans

241

423

541

97

334 Net loans charged-off

(3,550)

(3,311)

(3,255)

(3,334)

(3,289) Provision for loan losses

5,575

6,141

4,900

4,889

5,095 Balance at end of period

$ 53,859

$ 51,834

$ 49,004

$ 47,359

$ 45,804





















Allowance for loan losses/total loans

0.64%

0.62%

0.71%

0.69%

0.69% Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans

184%

226%

219%

196%

182%





















NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate

$ (817)

$ (881)

$ (1,425)

$ (1,474)

$ (633) Commercial and industrial loans

(972)

(960)

(573)

(625)

(1,634) Residential mortgages

(406)

(759)

130

(337)

(324) Home equity

(588)

(123)

(634)

(268)

(95) Auto and other consumer

(767)

(588)

(753)

(630)

(603) Total, net

$ (3,550)

$ (3,311)

$ (3,255)

$ (3,334)

$ (3,289)





















Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.17%

0.17%

0.19%

0.20%

0.20% Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.17%

0.19%

0.20%

0.20%

0.20%





















DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS















30-89 Days delinquent

0.39%

0.35%

0.25%

0.23%

0.24% 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

0.23%

0.20%

0.17%

0.12%

0.16% Total accruing delinquent loans

0.62%

0.55%

0.42%

0.35%

0.40% Non-accruing loans

0.35%

0.28%

0.32%

0.35%

0.38% Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

0.97%

0.83%

0.74%

0.70%

0.78%

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)



At or for the Quarters Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Net income/(loss)

$ 25,248

$ (2,810)

$ 22,903

$ 19,694

$ 15,460 Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

1,502

(30)

1

1

(12,570) Adj: Loss on termination of hedges

-

-

-

-

6,629 Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(481)

-

(296)

-

- Adj: Merger and acquisition expense

5,093

15,553

1,110

2,266

5,947 Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

-

-

310

637

5,735 Adj: Employee and community investment

-

3,400

-

-

- Adj: Deferred tax asset impairment

-

18,145

-

-

- Adj: Income taxes

(1,481)

(7,963)

(474)

(1,039)

(1,801) Total core income (2) (A) $ 29,881

$ 26,295

$ 23,554

$ 21,559

$ 19,400





















Total revenue

$ 114,990

$ 115,664

$ 100,834

$ 102,343

$ 101,643 Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

1,502

(30)

1

1

(12,570) Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations

(481)

-

(296)

-

- Adj: Loss on termination of hedges

-

-

-

-

6,629 Total core revenue (2) (B) $ 116,011

$ 115,634

$ 100,539

$ 102,344

$ 95,702





















Total non-interest expense

$ 76,869

$ 90,041

$ 65,820

$ 69,523

$ 74,326 Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

(5,093)

(15,553)

(1,420)

(2,903)

(11,682) Less: Employee and community investment

-

(3,400)

-

-

- Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 71,776

$ 71,088

$ 64,400

$ 66,620

$ 62,644





















(in millions, except per share data)



















Total average assets (D) $ 11,467

$ 11,131

$ 9,631

$ 9,331

$ 9,144 Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,509

1,469

1,262

1,158

1,082 Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 951

936

841

736

660 Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 911

901

841

736

660 Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 941

939

864

847

678 Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 901

898

864

847

678 Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 10,963

11,013

9,346

9,206

8,876





















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 45,360

45,290

40,424

40,428

35,729 Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 46,200

45,383

40,145

37,474

35,452





















Core earnings per share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ 0.65

$ 0.58

$ 0.59

$ 0.58

$ 0.55 Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 19.86

19.83

21.38

20.96

18.97 Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 8.59

8.53

9.25

9.20

7.64





















Performance ratios (4)



















GAAP return on assets

0.88%

(0.10)%

0.95%

0.84%

0.68% Core return on assets (2) (A/D) 1.04

0.94

0.98

0.92

0.85 GAAP return on equity

6.69

(0.77)

7.26

6.80

5.71 Core return on equity (2) (A/E) 7.92

7.16

7.47

7.45

7.17 Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) 13.43

11.90

11.42

11.96

12.05 Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 59.54

57.43

59.28

61.72

61.94 Net interest margin

3.36

3.50

3.36

3.36

3.33





















Supplementary data (in thousands)



















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 596

$ 2,957

$ 3,905

$ 1,696

$ 1,624 Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (506)

(2,564)

(3,347)

(1,453)

(1,329) Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 90

393

558

243

295





















Intangible amortization (O) $ 1,268

$ 1,183

$ 739

$ 770

$ 801 Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 1,820

3,122

2,950

2,644

2,511



(1) Net securities losses/(gains) for the period ending March 31, 2018 includes the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. There were no non-equity securities sold during the period ending March 31, 2018. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27.32% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

