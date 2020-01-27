Berkshire Hills Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Growth; Dividend Increased by 4%

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) reported that fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased to $0.51 per share in 2019, compared to $0.31 in 2018. Core earnings per share improved to $0.70 from $0.69 for these respective periods. Quarterly results benefited from Berkshire's initiatives in 2019, including business repositioning strategies and completing an acquisition. Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes merger and restructuring charges, as well as results of discontinued operations.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$0.51 GAAP EPS; $0.70 Core EPS

GAAP EPS; Core EPS GAAP ROA 0.78%; Core ROA 1.08%

3.11% net interest margin

53.7% efficiency ratio

0.17% net loan charge-offs/average loans

0.31% non-performing assets/assets

CEO Richard Marotta stated, "Berkshire's fourth quarter profitability measures were the best of the year. We completed the systems integration of acquired operations, further trimmed non-strategic assets, and reduced higher cost wholesale funds. Measures of liquidity, capital, and asset quality improved quarter-over quarter. Additional capital was returned to shareholders through stock repurchases and we are now announcing a 4% dividend increase beginning in 2020. Our shares produced a 26% total shareholder return for the year, based on the year-end stock price."

Mr. Marotta continued, "Our Be FIRST social responsibility commitment is at the heart of our efforts to transform our communities and future-proof the company. In November, we were recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with the 2019 Citizens Award, in the category of Top Corporate Steward- Small – Middle Market Business. Last week, for the first time, we announced our inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index highlighting our commitment to human capital management, diversity, and ensuring gender equality. We recently opened our first Reevx Labs, a community co-working space in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. In these Labs, entrepreneurs and non-profits connect with peers to pursue their missions and access our MyBankers for support of their financial needs. I'm proud of the recognition that our teams are earning as we evolve our company with a focus on purpose driven performance."

Mr. Marotta concluded, "We are announcing that eight of our proven leaders have been promoted to the new position of Regional President to serve our eight regional markets. In this role, they will drive our market positioning, enhance our performance, and maintain active community leadership roles. Reporting to Bank President Sean Gray, they will lead our top priority efforts around our Be FIRST values and commitment to being a 21st century community bank."

DIVIDEND INCREASED

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2020 and payable on February 28, 2020. This is a 4% increase compared to the prior $0.23 dividend per common share. This dividend equates to a 3.1% annualized yield based on the $31.35 average closing price of Berkshire's common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019. Effective for the same dates, the Board also approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock to $0.48 per share.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets decreased by $0.3 billion, or 2%, to $13.2 billion in the fourth quarter. The Company released targeted investments and loan balances in accordance with its strategic initiatives and its community focus. The sale of approximately $50 million of commercial aircraft loans was completed during the quarter, together with $30 million in other commercial balances which were held for sale at the previous quarter-end. Total deposits decreased by 1% primarily due to a decrease in retail time balances as interest rates declined. A $318 million year-end increase in payroll related balances offset a $256 million decrease in brokered time deposits. The measure of loans/deposits improved to 92% at year-end, the ratio of equity/assets improved to 13.3%, and the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible equity/tangible assets improved to 9.2%. Non-performing assets were 0.31% of total assets and accruing delinquent loans were 0.54% of total loans at year-end. The ratio of the loan loss allowance to total loans ended the year at 0.67% compared to 0.68% at the start of the year. Berkshire repurchased 815,628 common shares during the fourth quarter at an average price of $31.26 per share. Book value per share improved to $34.65 at year-end, increasing by 4% for the year. The non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per common share increased by 7% for the year to $22.56. Subsequent to year-end, 521,400 common shares were issued for the conversion of approximately half of the outstanding participating preferred shares in accordance with the contracted conversion terms. The common equivalent impact of these shares has previously been included in operating results per share.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased to $0.51 per share in 2019, compared to $0.31 in 2018. Core earnings improved to $0.70 per share compared to $0.69 for these respective periods. The non-GAAP measures of core earnings and earnings per share are reconciled to GAAP measures on pages F-9 and F-10 of the financial tables.

GAAP return on assets was 0.78% in the final quarter of the year, and GAAP return on equity was 5.9%. The non-GAAP financial measure of core earnings resulted in core ROA of 1.08%, and core return on tangible common equity of 13.1%. These core measures were the highest results for the year. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio improved to 53.7% in 2019 from 54.9% in 2018.

Many measures of revenue and expense, and average common shares, increased year-over-year due to the impact of the acquisition of SI Financial Group on May 17, 2019. Fourth quarter net revenue from continuing operations increased year-over-year by 6% to $115 million. The contribution from purchase accounting accretion decreased to $5 million from $8 million. Non-interest income in 2019 also benefited from seasonally higher loan sale gains on SBA loan originations and $1.4 million in gains on other commercial loan sales, as well as higher deposit related fees including the acquired SI Financial operations. The net interest margin decreased year-over-year by 30 basis points to 3.11% including a 13 basis point decrease in the contribution from purchase accounting accretion. The remaining decrease in the margin before accretion reflected the impact of lower interest rates on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet, including increased prepayment activity. Other contributing factors included competitive spreads and recent changes in the Company's liquidity management. The fourth quarter provision for loan losses decreased year-over-year to $5 million from $7 million. Net loan charge-offs measured 0.17% in both of these periods, and the provision exceeded charge-offs in both periods.

Total fourth quarter non-interest expense decreased by 13% year-over-year due to lower non-core expenses. Core non-interest expense was essentially flat year-over-year, with most of the incremental cost of acquired operations offset by efficiency measures undertaken by the Company during the year. Core non-interest expense decreased by 3% compared to the linked quarter. Operations in the most recent period included a $1.4 million benefit from FDIC insurance expense rebates which were completed during the quarter. Full time equivalent staff in continuing operations totaled 1,550 positions at year-end 2019. Combined full time equivalent staff in continuing operations reported by both Berkshire and SI Financial totaled 1,769 positions at year-end 2018. The effective tax rate in 2019 declined from 2018 due to lower pre-tax income in 2019, along with other changes in the Company's operations. The full year tax rate declined year-over-year to 18% from 21%, and the fourth quarter effective tax rate declined to 13% from 19%. The core tax rate in the most recent quarter was 18%.

The total net after-tax adjustment to earnings for non-core items in the most recent quarter was $0.19 per share, including net charges of $0.14 from discontinued operations and $0.05 related to merger and restructuring charges, together with unrealized equity security gains. Discontinued operations comprise the Company's national mortgage banking operations which are held for sale. The Company recorded a fourth quarter pre-tax charge of $9.5 million for these operations, reflecting an operating loss due to seasonally lower revenue and a $4.5 million write-down of mortgage servicing rights at year-end. Fourth quarter mortgage banking fees totaled $7 million in 2019 compared to $6 million in 2018. Due to the decision to sell the FCLS operations, they are accounted for as discontinued in the financial statements, and most references to revenue and expense refer to continuing operations and exclude FCLS revenue and expense.

REGIONAL PRESIDENTS

Berkshire has announced that the individuals below have been appointed to Regional President in each of its markets, leading its top priority efforts around its Be FIRST values and commitment to being a 21st century community bank.

Jeannine Cimino – Mid Atlantic

– Mid Atlantic David (Matt) Emprimo – Berkshire County /VT

– /VT Cristina Feden – Eastern CT/RI

– Eastern CT/RI James Hickson – Pioneer Valley/ CT

– Pioneer Valley/ CT Paul Kelly – Central MA

– Central MA Malia Lazu – Eastern MA

– Eastern MA James Morris – Capital/ Albany NY

– Capital/ Christopher Papayanakos – Central NY

The Regional Presidents are proven Berkshire leaders in a variety of disciplines, including commercial, retail and executive management. In this role, they will report to Sean Gray, Berkshire Bank President, and they will drive Berkshire's market positioning, enhance its performance, and maintain active community leadership roles.

BE FIRST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire is committed to delivering purpose driven performance. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking to be a values-based brand for all its stakeholders at www.berkshirebank.com/csr.

Responsible & Sustainable Business Policy – As part of Berkshire Bank's efforts to build a more socially responsible and values driven company, the Bank implemented a new Responsible & Sustainable Business Policy. The policy enhances the Company's risk management and social responsibility practices with a focus on long-term sustainable performance.

US Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation honored Berkshire Bank with the 2019 Citizens Award, in the category of Top Corporate Steward- Small – Middle Market Business, for its Be FIRST Commitment, the company's comprehensive corporate responsibility, culture, social impact and sustainability strategy. The Citizens Awards honor businesses for their significant positive impact in communities around the world, making them one of the most prestigious honors in corporate citizenship.

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index – Berkshire Bank's focus on diversity, ensuring gender equality and pay equity was highlighted as Bloomberg announced the company would be included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality. Through disclosure of gender-related metrics, Berkshire Bank provided a comprehensive look at its investment in workplace gender equality reflecting a high level of overall performance.

Fostering Sustainable Communities & Reducing the Wealth Gap –The Company continued its commitment to closing the wealth gap so that all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, have equal opportunity for upward economic mobility, improving the business climate in communities where the bank operates. Berkshire Bank Foundation provided $2,886,558 in grant funding to support 612 organizations in 2019 and the company's XTEAM® employee volunteer program achieved a 100% participation rate for the fourth consecutive year impacting more than one million people with their volunteer efforts.

Reevx Labs- The Bank recently opened its first Reevx Labs in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Reevx Labs is part of the Bank's continued commitment to bettering the community and revolutionizing the banking experience. Reevx Labs feature a series of free co-working spaces for the community with the goal of creating spaces where entrepreneurs and non-profits can connect with their peers and access the bank's MyBankers for support of their financial needs, as they pursue their missions. Each Reevx Labs will take on a unique approach informed by the needs of the community, providing opportunities to build solutions together.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10138046. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. A telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, February 4, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering access number 10138046. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank which is transforming into a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $13.2 billion in assets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are several factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, and discontinued operations. Merger costs consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. Merger costs in 2018 and 2019 are primarily related to the acquisitions of Commerce Bancshares Corp. and SI Financial Group. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Restructuring costs also include severance and consulting expenses related to the Company's strategic review. They also include costs related to the consolidation of branches, including two branches in the fourth quarter of 2019 and eight branches for the full year of 2019. Discontinued operations are the Company's national mortgage banking operations for which the Company is pursuing sale opportunities. In 2018, the Company recorded $8 million in charges related to the restructuring of banking systems vendor relationships. The Company recorded a $3 million cost in 2018 for the settlement of an existing legal proceeding with a plaintiff claiming to be representing a class of depositors. Non-core charges in 2018 also included a $1.5 million net charge related to the CEO transition.

Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. References to organic growth and organic change exclude balances acquired in bank mergers.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Contact

David Gonci; Capital Markets Director; 413-281-1973

Media Contact

Diana Pisciotta; Communications Contact; 617-784-5256

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)







At or for the Quarters Ended (1)







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,









2019

2019

2019 (2)

2019

2018































PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.52

$ 0.51

$ 0.31





Core earnings per common share, diluted (3) 0.70

0.46

0.65

0.60

0.69





Total book value per common share 34.65

34.36

34.05

33.75

33.30





Tangible book value per common share (3) 22.56

22.42

22.25

21.66

21.15





Market price at period end 32.88

29.29

31.39

27.24

26.97





Dividends per common share 0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.22





Dividends per preferred share 0.46

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.44































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on assets 0.78 % 0.67 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.47 %



Core return on assets (3) 1.08

0.71

1.01

0.92

1.07





Return on equity 5.90

5.12

6.07

5.97

3.61





Core return on equity (3) 8.09

5.35

7.67

7.00

8.09





Core return on tangible common equity (3) 13.12

8.74

12.21

11.44

13.21





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (5)(6) 3.11

3.22

3.19

3.17

3.41





Fee income/Net interest and fee income from continuing operations 18.11

17.61

16.20

17.56

15.59





Efficiency ratio (3) 53.66

53.37

56.41

59.54

54.88































CHANGE (Year-to-date)























Total commercial loans (organic, annualized) (7) % (9) % (10) % (3) % 6 %



Total loans (organic, annualized) (9)

(9)

(9)

(4)

9





Total deposits (organic, annualized) 0

2

6

8

3





Total net revenues from continuing operations (compared to prior year) 4

4

1

3

17





Earnings per common share (compared to prior year) (14)

(26)

(20)

(7)

65





Core earnings per common share (compared to prior year)(3) (14)

(18)

(9)

(8)

32































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)























Total assets

$ 13,212

$ 13,532

$ 13,653

$ 12,173

$ 12,212





Total earning assets 11,912

12,174

12,343

11,039

11,140





Total securities 1,770

1,861

1,905

1,881

1,919





Total loans

9,502

9,719

9,942

8,947

9,043





Allowance for loan losses 64

62

62

62

61





Total intangible assets 599

602

603

551

552





Total deposits

10,336

10,423

10,566

9,166

8,982





Total shareholders' equity 1,759

1,772

1,779

1,577

1,553





Net income

25.8

22.6

25.4

23.6

14.3





Core income (3) 35.3

23.7

32.1

27.7

32.0





Purchase accounting accretion 5.1

4.8

3.2

1.3

8.2































ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS























Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.17 % 0.92 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 %



Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.31

0.28

0.27

0.26

0.28





Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.67

0.64

0.63

0.69

0.68





Loans/deposits 92

93

94

98

101





Shareholders' equity to total assets 13.31

13.10

13.03

12.95

12.72





Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 9.19

9.05

9.01

8.83

8.59



























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.

(2) The Company acquired SI Financial Group, Inc. on May 17, 2019.













(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.







(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.







(6) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.17%, 0.16%, 0.11%, 0.05%, 0.30%.









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 105,447

$ 121,629

$ 100,972

Short-term investments 470,382

180,466

82,217

Total cash and short-term investments 575,829

302,095

183,189















Trading security 10,769

11,145

11,212

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 41,556

59,596

56,638

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,311,555

1,369,604

1,399,647

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 357,979

364,675

373,763

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 48,019

56,049

77,344

Total securities 1,769,878

1,861,069

1,918,604















Loans held for sale 36,664

204,900

2,183















Commercial real estate loans 4,034,269

4,028,461

3,400,221

Commercial and industrial loans 1,840,508

1,845,086

1,980,046

Residential mortgages 2,685,472

2,838,657

2,566,424

Consumer loans 942,179

1,006,437

1,096,562

Total loans 9,502,428

9,718,641

9,043,253

Less: Allowance for loan losses (63,575)

(62,230)

(61,469)

Net loans 9,438,853

9,656,411

8,981,784















Premises and equipment, net 120,398

123,195

106,500

Other real estate owned -

-

-

Goodwill 553,762

554,704

518,325

Other intangible assets 45,615

47,198

33,418

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 227,894

227,085

190,609

Deferred tax asset, net 56,106

49,543

42,434

Other assets 234,783

263,464

120,926

Assets from discontinued operations 152,188

242,279

114,259

Total assets $ 13,211,970

$ 13,531,943

$ 12,212,231















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Demand deposits $ 1,884,100

$ 1,887,621

$ 1,603,019

NOW and other deposits 1,492,569

1,267,057

1,122,321

Money market deposits 2,528,656

2,478,947

2,245,195

Savings deposits 841,283

831,972

724,129

Time deposits 3,589,369

3,957,721

3,287,717

Total deposits 10,335,977

10,423,318

8,982,381















Senior borrowings 730,501

904,149

1,428,298

Subordinated borrowings 97,049

96,991

89,518

Total borrowings 827,550

1,001,140

1,517,816















Other liabilities 261,559

301,647

149,519

Liabilities from discontinued operations 28,320

33,614

9,597

Total liabilities 11,453,406

11,759,719

10,659,313















Preferred shareholders' equity 40,633

40,633

40,633

Common shareholders' equity 1,717,931

1,731,591

1,512,285

Total shareholders' equity 1,758,564

1,772,224

1,552,918

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,211,970

$ 13,531,943

$ 12,212,231















Net common shares outstanding 49,585

50,394

45,417



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS











































































Organic Annualized Change %(1) (in millions)

December 31, 2019

Balance

September 30, 2019

Balance

Acquired Savings

Institute Balances (2)

December 31, 2018

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2019

Year to Date

























































Total commercial real estate

$ 4,034

$ 4,029

$ 624

$ 3,400

0 % 0 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,841

1,845

244

1,980

(1)

(19)

Total commercial loans

5,875

5,874

868

5,380

0

(7)





























Total residential mortgages

2,685

2,839

375

2,566

(22)

(10)





























Home equity

381

394

58

377

(13)

(14)

Auto and other

561

612

2

720

(34)

(22)

Total consumer loans

942

1,006

60

1,097

(25)

(20)

Total loans

$ 9,502

$ 9,719

$ 1,303

$ 9,043

(9) % (9) % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

















(2) The acquired balances for Savings Institute are as of May 17, 2019.

































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS













































Organic Annualized Change % (1) (in millions)

December 31, 2019

Balance

September 30, 2019

Balance

Acquired Savings Institute Balances (2)

December 31, 2018

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2019

Year to Date

Demand

$ 1,884

$ 1,887

$ 258

$ 1,603

(1) % 1 % NOW and other

1,493

1,267

138

1,122

71

21

Money market

2,529

2,479

190

2,245

8

4

Savings

841

832

164

724

4

(6)

Time deposits

3,589

3,958

585

3,288

(37)

(9)

Total deposits

$ 10,336

$ 10,423

$ 1,335

$ 8,982

(3) % 0 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

















(2) The acquired balances for Savings Institute are as of May 17, 2019.



















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income from continuing operations













Loans $ 110,915

$ 111,576

$ 448,927

$ 406,222 Securities and other 14,526

15,119

60,586

59,672 Total interest and dividend income 125,441

126,695

509,513

465,894 Interest expense from continuing operations













Deposits 28,797

23,811

115,193

78,364 Borrowings 5,311

10,118

29,062

31,330 Total interest expense 34,108

33,929

144,255

109,694 Net interest income from continuing operations 91,333

92,766

365,258

356,200 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Mortgage banking originations 172

148

788

635 Loan related income 7,056

5,087

24,374

23,155 Deposit related fees 8,264

7,131

31,352

29,806 Insurance commissions and fees 2,471

2,479

10,957

10,983 Wealth management fees 2,239

2,287

9,353

9,447 Total fee income 20,202

17,132

76,824

74,026 Other 75

1,666

1,438

3,557 Securities gains/(losses), net 1,734

(3,023)

4,389

(3,719) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 1,351

-

1,351

460 Total non-interest income 23,362

15,775

84,002

74,324 Total net revenue from continuing operations 114,695

108,541

449,260

430,524 Provision for loan losses 5,351

6,716

35,419

25,451 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 35,355

34,927

140,906

134,019 Occupancy and equipment 10,798

9,366

39,586

36,927 Technology and communications 6,702

6,103

26,523

27,147 Marketing and promotion 1,046

1,224

4,474

4,697 Professional services 2,288

3,302

10,798

7,343 FDIC premiums and assessments 471

1,488

3,861

5,734 Other real estate owned and foreclosures 4

1

154

68 Amortization of intangible assets 1,582

1,202

5,783

4,934 Merger, restructuring and other expense 5,713

16,006

28,046

22,144 Other 6,328

6,754

29,726

23,880 Total non-interest expense 70,287

80,373

289,857

266,893















Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 39,057

$ 21,452

$ 123,984

$ 138,180 Income tax expense 6,421

4,384

22,463

28,961 Net income from continuing operations $ 32,636

$ 17,068

$ 101,521

$ 109,219















(Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (9,514)

$ (3,884)

$ (5,539)

$ (4,767) Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,629)

(1,075)

(1,468)

(1,313) Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations $ (6,885)

$ (2,809)

$ (4,071)

$ (3,454)















Net income $ 25,751

$ 14,259

$ 97,450

$ 105,765 Preferred stock dividend 240

229

960

918 Income available to common shareholders $ 25,511

$ 14,030

$ 96,490

$ 104,847















Basic earnings per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.65

$ 0.37

$ 2.06

$ 2.37 Discontinued Operations (0.14)

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.08) Total $ 0.51

$ 0.31

$ 1.98

$ 2.30















Diluted earnings per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.65

$ 0.37

$ 2.05

$ 2.36 Discontinued Operations (0.14)

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.07) Total $ 0.51

$ 0.31

$ 1.97

$ 2.29















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 50,494

46,061

49,263

46,024 Diluted 50,702

46,240

49,421

46,240

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Interest and dividend income from continuing operations



















Loans $ 110,915

$ 118,371

$ 113,990

$ 105,651

$ 111,576

Securities and other 14,526

15,354

15,248

15,458

15,119

Total interest and dividend income 125,441

133,725

129,238

121,109

126,695

Interest expense from continuing operations



















Deposits 28,797

31,501

28,273

26,622

23,811

Borrowings 5,311

5,353

9,370

9,028

10,118

Total interest expense 34,108

36,854

37,643

35,650

33,929

Net interest income from continuing operations 91,333

96,871

91,595

85,459

92,766

Non-interest income from continuing operations



















Mortgage banking originations 172

292

278

46

148

Loan related income 7,056

6,493

4,822

6,003

5,087

Deposit related fees 8,264

8,705

7,525

6,858

7,131

Insurance commissions and fees 2,471

2,895

2,738

2,853

2,479

Wealth management fees 2,239

2,325

2,348

2,441

2,287

Total fee income 20,202

20,710

17,711

18,201

17,132

Other 75

609

(216)

970

1,666

Securities gains/(losses), net 1,734

87

17

2,551

(3,023)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 1,351

-

-

-

-

Total non-interest income 23,362

21,406

17,512

21,722

15,775

Total net revenue from continuing operations 114,695

118,277

109,107

107,181

108,541

Provision for loan losses 5,351

22,600

3,467

4,001

6,716

Non-interest expense from continuing operations



















Compensation and benefits 35,355

37,272

34,779

33,500

34,927

Occupancy and equipment 10,798

9,893

9,449

9,446

9,366

Technology and communications 6,702

6,849

6,715

6,257

6,103

Marketing and promotion 1,046

1,006

1,155

1,267

1,224

Professional services 2,288

2,282

3,953

2,275

3,302

FDIC premiums and assessments 471

-

1,751

1,639

1,488

Other real estate owned and foreclosures 4

150

(2)

2

1

Amortization of intangible assets 1,582

1,526

1,475

1,200

1,202

Merger, restructuring and other expense 5,713

4,163

11,155

7,015

16,006

Other 6,328

7,870

6,138

9,390

6,754

Total non-interest expense 70,287

71,011

76,568

71,991

80,373























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 39,057

$ 24,666

$ 29,072

$ 31,189

$ 21,452

Income tax expense 6,421

4,007

5,118

6,917

4,384

Net income from continuing operations $ 32,636

$ 20,659

$ 23,954

$ 24,272

$ 17,068























(Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (9,514)

$ 2,747

$ 2,082

$ (854)

$ (3,884)

Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,629)

790

588

(217)

(1,075)

Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations $ (6,885)

$ 1,957

$ 1,494

$ (637)

$ (2,809)























Net income $ 25,751

$ 22,616

$ 25,448

$ 23,635

$ 14,259

Preferred stock dividend 240

240

240

240

229

Income available to common shareholders $ 25,511

$ 22,376

$ 25,208

$ 23,395

$ 14,030













































Basic earnings per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ 0.65

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.37

Discontinued Operations (0.14)

0.04

0.03

(0.01)

(0.06)

Total $ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.52

$ 0.51

$ 0.31























Diluted earnings per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ 0.65

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.37

Discontinued Operations (0.14)

0.04

0.03

(0.01)

(0.06)

Total $ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.52

$ 0.51

$ 0.31























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic 50,494

51,422

48,961

46,113

46,061

Diluted 50,702

51,545

49,114

46,261

46,240



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED - (F-6)



Quarters Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,





2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

























Earning assets





















Loans:





















Commercial real estate

4.80 % 4.92 % 5.01 % 4.91 % 5.40 % Commercial and industrial loans

5.35

5.58

5.79

5.83

5.97

Residential mortgages

3.61

3.73

3.74

3.74

3.72

Consumer loans

4.38

4.55

4.52

4.45

4.52

Total loans

4.52

4.67

4.76

4.73

4.94

Securities

3.31

3.41

3.38

3.46

3.34

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

3.15

4.11

3.37

3.59

3.74

Total earning assets

4.27

4.45

4.51

4.49

4.64

























Funding liabilities





















Deposits:





















NOW and other

0.54

0.61

0.66

0.65

0.59

Money market

1.18

1.27

1.27

1.23

1.10

Savings

0.14

0.13

0.15

0.18

0.16

Time

1.97

2.02

2.06

2.07

1.93

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.35

1.43

1.44

1.44

1.31

Borrowings

2.77

3.12

2.92

2.85

2.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.48

1.57

1.66

1.65

1.55

























Net interest spread

2.79

2.88

2.85

2.84

3.09

Net interest margin

3.11

3.22

3.19

3.17

3.41

























Cost of funds (1)

1.23

1.32

1.41

1.41

1.31

Cost of deposits

1.11

1.18

1.18

1.19

1.07

























(1) Cost of funds includes all deposits and borrowings.



















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED - (F-7)

Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Assets



















Loans



















Commercial real estate $ 4,056,244

$ 3,998,144

$ 3,716,130

$ 3,377,902

$ 3,373,936

Commercial and industrial loans 1,768,039

1,951,205

2,056,384

1,986,792

1,921,361

Residential mortgages 2,758,676

2,849,216

2,711,348

2,556,299

2,539,592

Consumer loans 974,889

1,035,893

1,064,579

1,079,583

1,112,433

Total loans (1) 9,557,848

9,834,458

9,548,441

9,000,576

8,947,322

Securities (2) 1,752,968

1,846,985

1,893,298

1,895,768

1,933,891

Short-term investments and loans held for sale 444,622

309,897

117,029

67,367

51,827

Total earning assets (3) 11,755,438

11,991,340

11,558,768

10,963,711

10,933,040

Goodwill and other intangible assets 601,192

603,762

555,606

550,966

552,206

Other assets 737,396

668,218

593,917

557,442

494,377

Assets from discontinued operations 176,251

204,339

192,466

115,721

101,464

Total assets $ 13,270,277

$ 13,467,659

$ 12,900,757

$ 12,187,840

$ 12,081,087























Liabilities and shareholders' equity



















Deposits



















NOW and other $ 1,085,485

$ 1,111,637

$ 1,053,335

$ 963,043

$ 920,225

Money market 2,688,766

2,624,639

2,474,071

2,378,496

2,339,699

Savings 835,209

838,445

780,797

736,707

728,853

Time 3,827,175

4,158,688

3,593,022

3,429,375

3,229,521

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,436,635

8,733,409

7,901,225

7,507,621

7,218,298

Borrowings 853,911

805,035

1,415,614

1,351,834

1,566,478

Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,290,546

9,538,444

9,316,839

8,859,455

8,784,776

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,898,045

1,864,964

1,673,560

1,538,767

1,579,013

Other liabilities 302,665

267,922

215,704

192,119

127,370

Liabilities from discontinued operations 32,285

28,206

18,434

13,962

8,854

Total liabilities 11,523,541

11,699,536

11,224,537

10,604,303

10,500,013























Preferred shareholders' equity 40,633

40,633

40,633

40,633

40,633

Common shareholders' equity 1,706,103

1,727,490

1,635,587

1,542,904

1,540,441

Total shareholders' equity 1,746,736

1,768,123

1,676,220

1,583,537

1,581,074

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,270,277

$ 13,467,659

$ 12,900,757

$ 12,187,840

$ 12,081,087













































Supplementary data



















Total average non-maturity deposits $ 6,507,505

$ 6,439,685

$ 5,981,763

$ 5,617,013

$ 5,567,790

Total average deposits 10,334,680

10,598,373

9,574,785

9,046,388

8,797,311

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1,934

1,826

1,882

1,809

1,763

Total average tangible equity (4) 1,145,544

1,164,361

1,120,614

1,032,571

1,028,868























(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.



















(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.













(3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations.

(4) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-8)



At or for the Quarters Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





















Non-accruing loans:





















Commercial real estate

$ 20,119

$ 15,829

$ 19,366

$ 18,513

$ 20,372

Commercial and industrial loans

11,373

12,224

9,256

5,614

6,003

Residential mortgages

3,343

3,062

3,579

2,341

2,217

Consumer loans

4,805

5,191

3,570

4,038

3,834

Total non-accruing loans

39,640

36,306

35,771

30,506

32,426

Other real estate owned

-

-

154

-

-

Repossessed assets

858

1,003

874

742

1,209

Total non-performing assets

$ 40,498

$ 37,309

$ 36,799

$ 31,248

$ 33,635

























Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.42%

0.37%

0.36%

0.34%

0.36%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.31%

0.28%

0.27%

0.26%

0.28%

























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 62,230

$ 62,156

$ 62,038

$ 61,469

$ 58,457

Charged-off loans

(4,485)

(23,524)

(3,966)

(4,579)

(4,029)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

479

998

617

1,147

325

Net loans charged-off

(4,006)

(22,526)

(3,349)

(3,432)

(3,704)

Provision for loan losses

5,351

22,600

3,467

4,001

6,716

Balance at end of period

$ 63,575

$ 62,230

$ 62,156

$ 62,038

$ 61,469

























Allowance for loan losses/total loans

0.67%

0.64%

0.63%

0.69%

0.68%

Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans

160%

171%

174%

203%

190%

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS





















Commercial real estate

$ (1,419)

$ (2,759)

$ (1,235)

$ (752)

$ (1,357)

Commercial and industrial loans

(1,495)

(18,850)

(995)

(1,580)

(1,538)

Residential mortgages

(351)

(140)

(139)

(95)

(108)

Home equity

(67)

(71)

(300)

(257)

(116)

Auto and other consumer

(674)

(706)

(680)

(748)

(585)

Total, net

$ (4,006)

$ (22,526)

$ (3,349)

$ (3,432)

$ (3,704)

























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.17%

0.92%

0.14%

0.15%

0.17%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.35%

0.41%

0.15%

0.15%

0.18%

























DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS

















30-89 Days delinquent

0.25%

0.26%

0.20%

0.22%

0.27%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

0.29%

0.29%

0.28%

0.23%

0.22%

Total accruing delinquent loans

0.54%

0.55%

0.48%

0.45%

0.49%

Non-accruing loans

0.42%

0.37%

0.36%

0.34%

0.36%

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

0.96%

0.92%

0.84%

0.79%

0.85%



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)



At or for the Quarters Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Net income

$ 25,751

$ 22,616

$ 25,448

$ 23,635

$ 14,259

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

(1,734)

(87)

(17)

(2,551)

3,023

Adj: Merger and acquisition expense

3,611

3,802

9,711

1,609

2,792

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

2,102

361

1,444

5,406

1,822

Adj: Legal settlements

-

-

-

-

3,000

Adj: Systems vendor restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

8,379

Adj: Loss/(income) from discontinued operations before income taxes 9,514

(2,747)

(2,082)

854

3,884

Adj: Income taxes

(3,910)

(281)

(2,385)

(1,223)

(5,185)

Total core income (2) (A) $ 35,334

$ 23,664

$ 32,119

$ 27,730

$ 31,974

























Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 114,695

$ 118,277

$ 109,107

$ 107,181

$ 108,541

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

(1,734)

(87)

(17)

(2,551)

3,023

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

-

-

-

-

Total core revenue (2) (B) $ 112,961

$ 118,190

$ 109,090

$ 104,630

$ 111,564

























Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

$ 70,287

$ 71,011

$ 76,568

$ 71,991

$ 80,373

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

(5,713)

(4,163)

(11,155)

(7,015)

(4,614)

Less: Legal settlements

-

-

-

-

(3,000)

Less: Systems vendor restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

(8,379)

Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 64,574

$ 66,848

$ 65,413

$ 64,976

$ 64,380

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (D) $ 13,270

$ 13,468

$ 12,901

$ 12,188

$ 12,081

Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,747

1,768

1,676

1,584

1,581

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 1,146

1,164

1,121

1,033

1,029

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 1,105

1,124

1,080

992

988

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 1,159

1,170

1,176

1,026

1,001

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 1,119

1,130

1,136

986

961

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 12,613

12,930

13,051

11,623

11,660

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 49,585

50,394

51,045

45,522

45,417

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 50,702

51,545

49,114

46,261

46,240

























Core earnings per common share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ 0.70

$ 0.46

$ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 0.69

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.56

22.42

22.25

21.66

21.15

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 9.19

9.05

9.01

8.83

8.59

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on assets

0.78 % 0.67

0.79 % 0.78

0.47 % Core return on assets (2)

1.08

0.71

1.01

0.92

1.07

GAAP return on equity

5.90

5.12

6.07

5.97

3.61

Core return on equity (2) (A/E) 8.09

5.35

7.67

7.00

8.09

Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) 13.12

8.74

12.21

11.44

13.21

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 53.66

53.37

56.41

59.54

54.88

Net interest margin

3.11

3.22

3.19

3.17

3.41

























Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 2,503

$ 2,382

$ 2,381

$ 684

$ 1,787

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (1,996)

(1,942)

(1,938)

(579)

(1,610)

Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 507

440

443

105

177

























Intangible amortization (O) $ 1,582

$ 1,526

$ 1,475

$ 1,200

$ 1,202

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 1,934

1,826

1,882

1,809

1,763

















































(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.





















(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.









Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.













(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due





to rounding.





















(5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,





assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.





















(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully





taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The





Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.











(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic





rehabilitation and low-income housing.





















(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED - (F-10)





At or for the Years Ended





Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018



Net income

$ 97,450

$ 105,765



Adj: Net securities(gains)/losses (1)

(4,389)

3,719



Adj: Merger and acquisition expenses

18,733

8,930



Adj: Restructuring expense and other

9,313

1,362



Adj: Legal settlements

-

3,000



Adj: Systems vendor restructuring costs

-

8,379



Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

5,539

4,767



Adj: Income taxes

(7,799)

(7,102)



Total core income (2) (A) $ 118,847

$ 128,820

















Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 449,260

$ 430,524



Adj: Net securities(gains)/losses (1)

(4,389)

3,719



Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(460)



Total core revenue(2) (B) $ 444,871

$ 433,783



Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

$ 289,857

$ 266,893



Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

(28,046)

(10,752)



Less: Legal settlements

-

(3,000)



Less: Systems vendor restructuring costs

-

(8,379)



Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 261,811

$ 244,762

















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (D) $ 12,961

$ 11,769



Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,694

1,546



Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 1,116

991



Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 1,076

950



Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 1,159

1,001



Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 1,119

961



Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 12,613

11,660



Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 49,585

45,417



Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 49,421

46,231



Core earnings per common share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ 2.40

$ 2.79



Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.56

21.15



Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 9.19

8.59

















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on assets

0.75 % 0.90 %

Core return on assets (2) (A/D) 0.93

1.12



GAAP return on equity

5.75

6.84



Core return on equity (2) (A/E) 7.01

8.33



Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) 11.35

13.84



Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 55.63

53.64



Net interest margin

3.17

3.40

















Supplementary data











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 7,950

$ 5,876



Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (6,455)

(4,822)



Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 1,495

1,054

















Intangible amortization (O) 5,783

4,934



Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 7,451

7,423





























(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption

of ASU 2016-01.









(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.









(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.



Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.





(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data

due to rounding.









(5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of

intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.









(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully

taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The

Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.



(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in

historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.









(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

