Berkshire Hills Reports Third Quarter Results; Dividend Declared

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) reported third quarter 2019 GAAP net income of $23 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $25 million, or $0.52 per share, in the prior quarter. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings totaled $24 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to $32 million, or $0.65 per share, in the prior quarter. Non-core earnings are net of discontinued operations and merger charges which in 2019 were related to the May 17 acquisition of SI Financial Group, Inc. Third quarter results included a $16 million loan loss provision ($0.23 per share after tax) related to the full charge-off of a commercial loan which defaulted in September due to potential fraud. Before this loan charge, core EPS increased to $0.69 from $0.65 in the prior quarter due to improved revenue and efficiency.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (income statement metrics are compared to the prior quarter):

8% increase in net revenue from continuing operations

3.22% net interest margin, increased from 3.19%

17% increase in fee income from continuing operations

53.4% efficiency ratio, improved from 56.4%

0.28% non-performing assets/assets

CEO Richard Marotta stated, "We made good progress with our initiatives in the third quarter. Revenue grew strongly, including the benefit of a full quarter of SI Financial operations, an improved margin, and good fee income gains. Expense initiatives contributed to improved efficiency. Income declined due to a charge-off of a $16 million commercial loan which defaulted in September as a result of potential borrower fraud. Credit performance has otherwise remained solid. Liquidity and capital measures continued to strengthen, and our per share measures of book value and tangible book value improved over the prior quarter."

Mr. Marotta continued, "We also announced that J. Williar ("Bill") Dunlaevy was elected as Chair of the Board effective December 1, 2019. Our current Chair, William J. Ryan, is stepping down from that role due to health reasons, but will remain active on the Board. I'm grateful to Bill Ryan for his leadership and insights built over his successful and prominent banking career. As a career banker, Bill Dunlaevy will provide important insights as we move forward in building a 21st century community bank with a strong focus on maximizing the business benefits of expanding our operations and customer base to be more diverse and inclusive."

Mr. Marotta concluded, "During the third quarter, we introduced our Friends and Family Fund CD aimed at helping entrepreneurs of color access the seed capital they need in order to launch the businesses of their dreams. We also made progress in developing our storefront initiative and expect to have more announcements about that program before year-end. We completed the systems conversion of our acquired SI Financial operations early in October and expect to complete the merger integration on plan and within budget by the end of the year. Our combined teams are well positioned to deliver the benefits of this merger as we move forward into 2020."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2019 and payable on November 27, 2019. The dividend equates to a 3.0% annualized yield based on the $30.44 average closing price of Berkshire Hills Bancorp common stock during the third quarter of 2019. Effective on the same dates, the Board also approved a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock totaling $0.46 per share.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $13.5 billion at September 30, 2019. Total loans decreased by 2% during the quarter, including targeted runoff of indirect auto loans and accelerated prepayments of residential mortgages resulting from a dip in mortgage interest rates. Approximately $50 million in acquired or syndicated non-relationship commercial balances were released. The Company continues to hold its $169 million commercial aircraft portfolio for sale. The 0.28% ratio of nonperforming assets to assets remained below the 0.30% ratio reported a year ago. Accruing delinquent loans were 0.55% of loans, remaining below the 0.60% year-ago ratio. The ratio of the loan loss allowance to total loans decreased to 0.64% from 0.66% over this time.

Total deposits decreased by 1% during the quarter due to a $53 million decrease in overnight payroll related balances and a targeted decrease of approximately $100 million in wholesale brokered deposits. Leverage and liquidity ratios improved. Book value per share increased by $0.31 to $34.36 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share increased by $0.17 to $22.42. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 800 thousand shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $30.48 per share.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

GAAP earnings were $0.44 per share in the most recent quarter, compared to $0.52 per share in the prior quarter. Earnings per share were reduced by $0.23 due to the charge-off of the aforementioned $16 million loan which was partially offset by a $0.08 per share reduction in after-tax merger related expenses. Many measures of revenue and expense, as well as average diluted shares, increased over the prior quarter due to the full quarter impact of the SI Financial operations acquired for stock on May 17, 2019.

The non-GAAP measure of core earnings totaled $0.46 per share in the most recent quarter. This measure is reconciled to GAAP earnings on pages F-9 and F-10 of the financial tables. Core EPS totaled $0.65 in the prior quarter. In the most recent quarter, core earnings totaled $0.69 per share before the $0.23 net impact of the $16 million aforementioned loan charge-off. Third quarter results benefited from higher revenues and improved efficiency. The primary non-core items in the third quarter were SI Financial merger related charges and operating earnings of the national mortgage banking operations which are deemed held for sale and classified as discontinued.

Net revenue from continuing operations increased by 8% compared to the prior quarter, including a 6% increase in net interest income and a 17% increase in fee income. Interest income benefited from a full quarter of SI Financial earning assets, as well as an increase in the net interest margin to 3.22% from 3.19%. As a result of lower interest rates and reduced wholesale funds, the Company's funding costs decreased quarter-over-quarter to 1.32% from 1.41%. The total margin benefit from purchase accounting was 0.16% compared to 0.11% in the second quarter.

Fee income increased by $3 million quarter-over-quarter as a result of volume gains in several areas. Loan related fee income increased by $2 million including higher commercial interest rate swap fees and higher SBA loan sale gains. For the SBA fiscal year ended September 30, Berkshire's team ranked as the 18th largest lender in the country for SBA 7A loan originations, advancing from 28th position last year. Deposit fee income increased quarter-over-quarter by $1 million including income from acquired SI Financial operations.

The provision for loan losses increased to $22.6 million in the most recent quarter, compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter. This increase included $16 million provided for the previously mentioned charge-off, together with a write-down of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan which was disclosed in prior periods.

Total non-interest expense from continuing operations decreased quarter-over-quarter by $6 million, due to a $6 million reduction in merger related expenses. Net of merger and other non-core charges, the non-GAAP measure of core expense increased quarter-over-quarter by $1 million, or 2%. A $1.9 million rebate of FDIC premiums benefited expense by 3% during the quarter. The positive operating leverage driven by the 8% revenue increase resulted in an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 53.4% from 56.4% quarter-over quarter. With the completion of the SI Financial systems integration in early October on time and on plan, the Company is expecting to complete its targeted merger related cost saves by year-end. Full-time equivalent staff in continuing operations totaled 1,594 positions at period-end, compared to 1,621 at the start of the quarter. The effective tax rate was 17% in the third quarter, down from 18% in the prior quarter, due to the decrease in taxable income.

The FCLS national mortgage banking operations contributed $0.04 in non-core EPS in the most recent quarter, compared to $0.03 in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking fees totaled $15 million in the quarter, which was up 14% over the prior quarter and 63% year-over-year. The company generated $1.1 billion in residential mortgages in the most recent quarter. Due to the decision to sell the FCLS operations, they are accounted for as discontinued in the financial statements, and most references to revenue and expense refer to continuing operations and exclude FCLS revenue and expense.

BE FIRST PROGRAM UPDATE

Expanding our base of commercial and individual customers. Including our new SI Financial operations, Berkshire has a strong geographic footprint throughout the Northeast. This footprint provides an array of diverse market demographics which provide significant opportunity for expansion. Berkshire Bank is pursuing a number of initiatives to increase market share among demographics that have typically been left behind by traditional banks (and their products/services), with a particular focus on African Americans and Latinos.

Pilot Projects to support minority business enterprises. Berkshire Bank is creating storefronts in traditionally minority communities/downtown areas to provide access to working space, business advice and financial products. The first storefront is being developed in Roxbury, MA and there are plans to expand these storefronts in our footprint and selectively in adjacent markets. In the third quarter, the Bank launched the "Friends and Family" fund in coordination with the Runway Project to provide seed capital to minority business enterprises funded by CD products offered for this purpose. The Bank is also taking a leadership role in the Boston area Business Equity Fund, which provides rigorously vetted traditional loan products to minority business enterprises that have participated in the existing Business Equity Initiative.

Efforts to better connect Berkshire Bank to minority communities. The Bank is sponsoring and actively participating in community-based events, including the Dimock Community Health Center (Stepping Out), NAACP (Freedom Fund Dinner), LGBT Chamber, Union Chapel Speaker series, and the Black Economic Alliance.

Enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within Berkshire Bank. The Bank is focusing on bank products, services and operations that are conducted in a way that draws minority customers. The Bank is participating in the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. Earlier this year, the Bank launched its Be FIRST values program, which is being enhanced throughout the year.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank which is transforming into a 21st century community bank with a culture of belonging. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 132 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $13.5 billion in assets.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

