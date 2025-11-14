BERMAN TABACCO ANNOUNCES CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT IN SECURITIES LITIGATION INVOLVING PURCHASERS OF INOTIV, INC. COMMON STOCK

If you (A) purchased or otherwise acquired Inotiv, Inc. common stock during the period between September 21, 2021 and May 20, 2022, inclusive, or (B) held Inotiv common stock as of October 4, 2021 and were entitled to vote on matters necessary to effectuate Inotiv's acquisition of Envigo RMS at a special meeting of Inotiv shareholders on November 4, 2021, you should read this Notice of Class Action Settlement as it may impact your legal rights.

A federal court authorized this Notice. It is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

You must file a Claim Form by March 2, 2026 to receive cash benefits from this Settlement. To file a Claim, or for more information about the Settlement, please visit www.InotivSecuritiesSettlement.com.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been reached with Inotiv, Inc. and certain of its officers (collectively, "Inotiv") to resolve the claims asserted in the federal securities class action In re Inotiv, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 4:22-cv-00045-PPS-JEM (N.D. Ind.) (the "Action") for $8,750,000. If the Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims in the Litigation.

This Summary Notice provides only a summary of matters, and a detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement (the "Long Form Notice") describing the Litigation, the Proposed Settlement, and the rights of the Settlement Class Members is available at www.InotivSecuritiesSettlement.com. If you would like to receive a copy of the Long Form Notice or the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to Inotiv, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Claims Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Your options are to: (1) stay in the Settlement Class and submit a claim; (2) ask to be excluded from the Settlement Class (opt out); or (3) object to the Settlement.

The Court has appointed Lead Counsel to represent you and will decide whether to approve the Settlement at a Final Approval Hearing currently scheduled for January 27, 2026. That date is subject to change without further notice. If there is any change to the Final Approval Hearing date, it will be noted on the Settlement Website.

Lead Counsel intends to ask the Court for an award of attorneys' fees of up to 25% of the $8,750,000 settlement amount, and costs not to exceed $127,500. The Court will determine the amounts to be paid, which will come from the Settlement Amount.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you have the right to appear in Court at the Final Approval Hearing to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses, and/or the application by Lead Plaintiff for any costs or expenses. You must submit a written objection in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice, which must be filed and served so that it is received no later than January 6, 2026.

To learn more about your options, please visit the Settlement Website: www.InotivSecuritiesSettlement.com or call the Claims Administrator at (888) 788-4204. The deadline to file a claim is March 2, 2026, and the deadline to object or to opt out of the Settlement is January 6, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE, THE SETTLEMENT, OR THE CLAIMS PROCESS.

