Bernhard Capital Partners Announces Promotions

News provided by

Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP

18 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the following promotions, effective as of January 1, 2024:

  • Chris Dillon to Partner
  • Julius Bedford to Managing Director
  • Patrick Bernhard to Managing Director
  • Matt Kowalczyk to Vice President
  • Trevor Sansone to Senior Associate

"We are pleased to announce the well-deserved promotions of Chris Dillon, Julius Bedford, Patrick Bernhard, Matt Kowalczyk, and Trevor Sansone," said Jim Bernhard, Founder and Partner at Bernhard Capital Partners. "Our team has always been what distinguishes Bernhard Capital in leading businesses and management teams across the essential services and infrastructure ecosystem. We are proud to acknowledge these outstanding efforts as we continue to create what we believe to be tangible, lasting value for the companies shaping the evolving investment landscape."

Chris Dillon has been with the firm since its inception and has been promoted to Partner at Bernhard Capital. Chris serves as a member of the firm's Investment Committee and will remain involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities. He has been an important contributor to Bernhard Capital's success, with involvement in investments such as Bernhard, LLC, EPIC Piping, Brown & Root, Atlas Technical Consultants, Lemoine, Allied Power, Environmental Systems Group, and SE&C. He is active on several boards across the Bernhard Capital portfolio, including Lemoine, SE&C, and Environmental Systems Group.

Julius Bedford has been promoted to Managing Director at Bernhard Capital and will remain involved in the firm's infrastructure-related investment activities. Julius was instrumental in Bernhard Capital's recently announced agreement to acquire certain regulated local gas distribution utilities in Louisiana. He serves on the boards of National Water Infrastructure and Clear Current.

Patrick Bernhard has been promoted to Managing Director at Bernhard Capital and will remain involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities. Patrick has been an important contributor to Bernhard Capital's investments in Grace Hebert Curtis Architects (GHC), including three of GHC's add-on acquisitions, as well as the firm's investment in Optimum Energy. He is currently a member of the boards of GHC and EPIC Piping.

About Bernhard Capital Partners
Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

Contacts

Media
Ed Trissel / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP

