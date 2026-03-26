Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement of In re Mylan, N.V. Securities Litigation

SEATTLE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

IN RE MYLAN, N.V. SECURITIES LITIGATION Master File No. 2:20-cv-00955-NR CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Mylan N.V. ("Mylan") from February 16, 2016 through May 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period"), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $60,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

The Action involves allegations that Mylan and certain of its senior officers violated the federal securities laws. The Complaint alleges, among other things, that during the Settlement Class Period, Mylan and certain of its executives during the relevant time period—Chief Executive Officer, Heather Bresch; President, Rajiv Malik; and Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth Parks (collectively, the "Individual Defendants")—made material misrepresentations and omissions related to the FDA's inspections and issuance of regulatory compliance notices at certain of Mylan's facilities, in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and that the Individual Defendants controlled Mylan when the misstatements were made, in violation of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act.2 Defendants expressly deny that Lead Plaintiff has asserted any valid claims as to any of them, and expressly deny any and all allegations of fault, liability, wrongdoing, or damages whatsoever. Issues and defenses at issue in the Action include, among others, (i) whether Defendants made materially false statements or omissions; (ii) whether Defendants made the statements with the required state of mind; (iii) whether the alleged misstatements caused class members' losses; and (iv) the amount of damages, if any.

A hearing will be held on June 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable J. Nicholas Ranjan of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, by Zoom videoconference, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as the Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved. To join the Settlement Hearing, visit https://pawd-uscourts.zoomgov.com/j/1609946048 and use Meeting ID: 160 994 6048. Additional information on how to join the hearing is available at www.Mylan2026SecuritiesSettlement.com. If you plan to attend the hearing, you should check the Settlement website, www.Mylan2026SecuritiesSettlement.com, to confirm that no change to the date and/or time of the hearing has been made.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"). You may obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form on the Settlement Website, www.Mylan2026SecuritiesSettlement.com ; by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Mylan Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. 91088, Seattle, WA 98111; by calling toll free (866) 910-1314; or by emailing [email protected].

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed) or online by no later than July 10, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than May 15, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than May 15, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Mylan Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91088

Seattle, WA 98111

(866) 910-1314

[email protected]

www.Mylan2026SecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Katherine M. Sinderson

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

(800) 380-8496

[email protected]

Andrew L. Zivitz

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(610) 667-7706

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.Mylan2026SecuritiesSettlement.com

2 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated February 13, 2026 ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.Mylan2026SecuritiesSettlement.com .

SOURCE JND Legal Administration