Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Common Stock of Boston Scientific Corporation from September 16, 2020 through November 16, 2020, Inclusive

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

In re BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION SECURITIES LITIGATION Master File No. 1:20-cv-12225-ADB

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific") during the period from September 16, 2020 through November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff Union Asset Management Holding AG, on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $38,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at BostonScientificSecuritiesLitigation.com.

The Action involves allegations that Boston Scientific and certain of its senior officers violated federal securities laws. Lead Plaintiff alleges, among other things, that Boston Scientific and certain of its executives made material misrepresentations and omissions about Boston Scientific's Lotus Edge medical device during the period from September 16, 2020 through November 16, 2020, in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and that the executive defendants controlled Boston Scientific when the misstatements were made, in violation of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act. Defendants deny all allegations in the Action and deny any violations of the federal securities laws. Issues and defenses at issue in the Action included (i) whether Defendants made materially false statements or omissions; (ii) whether Defendants made the statements with the required state of mind; (iii) whether the alleged misstatements caused class members' losses; and (iv) the amount of damages, if any.

A hearing will be held on April 23, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Allison D. Burroughs of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, either in person in Courtroom 17 on the Fifth Floor of the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, MA 02210, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 14, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Boston Scientific Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91477, Seattle, WA 98111, 877-595-0084, [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, BostonScientificSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed) or online by no later than May 28, 2024. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than April 2, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than April 2, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Boston Scientific Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91477

Seattle, WA 98111

1-877-595-0084

[email protected]

BostonScientificSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Salvatore J. Graziano

Lauren A. Ormsbee

Michael D. Blatchley

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

