Bernstein Litowitz Berger and Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons or Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Ryder System, Inc. Common Stock During the Period from July 23, 2015 through February 13, 2020, Inclusive, and Were Damaged Thereby

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

STATE OF ALASKA, ALASKA

PERMANENT FUND, THE CITY OF FORT

LAUDERDALE GENERAL EMPLOYEES'

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, and THE CITY

OF PLANTATION POLICE OFFICERS

PENSION FUND, On Behalf of Themselves

and All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. RYDER SYSTEM, INC., ROBERT E.

SANCHEZ, ART A. GARCIA, and DENNIS

C. COOKE,

Civil Action No. 1:20-cv-22109-JB Defendants.



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded

Ryder System, Inc. ("Ryder") common stock during the period from July 23, 2015 through

February 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the

"Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.RyderSystemSecuritiesLitigation.com.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action, on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $45,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 23, 2024, at 9:30 AM, before the Honorable Jacqueline Becerra, either in person at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse, 101 South U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, Florida 34950, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated as of May 19, 2023 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether, for purposes of the Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class; Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class; Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; and Liaison Counsel should be appointed as Liaison Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (c) to determine whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (d) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (e) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and payment of Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (f) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at: Ryder System Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91329, Seattle, WA 98111; by toll-free telephone at 877-381-0372; or by email at [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.RyderSystemSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or submitted online at www.RyderSystemSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than September 11, 2024. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 11, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be mailed to the Claims Administrator such that they are received no later than September 11, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Ryder System Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91329

Seattle, WA 98111

877-381-0372

[email protected]

www.RyderSystemSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

John Rizio-Hamilton, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

800-380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

