BERO AND BARRY'S ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP BALANCING PERFORMANCE & SOCIAL CONNECTION

Tom Holland's Premium Non-Alcoholic Beer Joins Forces with Global HIIT Leader to Redefine Better Living Across US and UK

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BERO, the premium non-alcoholic beer co-founded by Tom Holland, and Barry's, the original cardio and strength interval training workout that revolutionized the fitness industry, today unveil a global partnership celebrating balance, performance, and social connection. Positioning BERO as the official non-alcoholic beer of Barry's and Barry's as the exclusive fitness studio partner of BERO, the US-UK cross-market collaboration builds on BERO's first-year momentum and its commitment to a more intentional, elevated lifestyle.

BERO x BARRY'S

Driven by a shared standard of showing up fully in every part of life, the partnership brings the two brands' worlds together and elevates the moments that surround the workout. Inside Barry's signature "Red Room," focus, grit, and performance without shortcuts are non-negotiables. BERO steps in with a crisp, premium non-alcoholic beer designed for the new kind of "after" moment -- one that's intentional, yet social, never asking you to settle for less. Together, they champion a modern approach to balance, where hard work and celebration sit side by side and where achievement, community, and connection thrive both inside and far beyond the studio.

"Barry's creates an environment where people push themselves and each other to be their best," said Tom Holland, co-founder of BERO. "That spirit naturally aligns with why we built BERO. We wanted to give people a premium beer experience that fits the way they live, whether they're training hard or spending time with friends at the pub. This partnership brings those experiences together in a way that allows you to show up 100%, no matter where your day takes you."

"At Barry's, we take a highly considered approach to what we bring to our community, curating products that meet the same high standards as our workouts," said Dan Rabinovich who leads Brand Partnerships at Barry's. "BERO is a best-in-class non-alcoholic offering, and bringing it to our clients as our first official non-alcoholic partner was a natural fit."

Throughout 2026, the partnership will include a series of moments designed to bring Barry's and BERO communities together. From post-workout recovery-focused experiences to limited-time Fuel Bar offerings and select cultural touchpoints across the US and UK, the two brands will continue setting the tone for what it means to expect more from your moments - in movement, in recovery, and everywhere in between.

For more information on the latest from BERO x Barry's, visit berobrewing.com and barrys.com.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less.

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 96 studios spanning 17 countries, plus Barry's X – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

