BERO Expands U.S. Retail Footprint with Kroger, Publix and Walmart Following UK Launch in Morrisons

Tom Holland's premium non-alcoholic beer continues its rapid ascent with major retail expansions that reinforce its position as a unique category leader

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BERO, the premium non-alcoholic beer brand co-founded by Tom Holland, announces a major expansion of its retail footprint in Kroger, Publix and Walmart. News of this growth across the U.S. comes on the heels of the brand's entrance into Morrisons, the beloved UK grocery chain. This expansion marks a defining moment in BERO's second year and reinforces its position as a modern leader in non-alcoholic beer.

BERO

BERO's widening footprint reflects strong consumer pull and retailer confidence in the brand's premium positioning, quality craftsmanship and cultural relevance. What began as a culturally driven debut has quickly expanded into national and international distribution, making BERO increasingly available where consumers already shop for everyday essentials.

From grocery to mass retail, the brand's growing shelf presence reflects a broader shift in drinking culture as consumers increasingly seek elevated non-alcoholic options that don't sacrifice taste, identity or experience. By continuing to thoughtfully engage new, trusted retail partners, BERO is making premium non-alcoholic beer more accessible while maintaining the quality and brand ethos that have defined it from day one.

"These expansions represent an exciting moment for BERO and the category as a whole" said John Herman CEO and Co-Founder of BERO "These are not solely points of distribution but retailers sharing a view on the evolution of the category, consumer behavior and BERO's role through its distinct lifestyle branding and position. Beyond this it allows greater accessibility for BERO to meet our community through availability on their favorite shelves allowing us to become part of their habit while allowing us to invite new consumers to join us and learn about BERO."

Since launch, BERO has experienced rapid adoption fueled by strong category incrementality, trial and repeat purchase rates amongst a distinct consumer demographic — BERO has sustained demand well beyond seasonal spikes like Dry January, and the brand's ability to integrate seamlessly into a range of social occasions and everyday routines has translated into accelerated retail wins and growing national awareness and ACV.

As part of the expansion, BERO will support its retail partners through in-store sampling, retail media initiatives and creator partnerships that highlight how consumers are discovering and purchasing BERO in real life.. These efforts are designed to reinforce that BERO's growth is being driven at shelf level by real consumer demand.

With availability now spanning leading U.S. retailers and a major UK partner, BERO enters its next phase of growth not as an emerging entrant, but as a defining voice in the premium non-alcoholic beer movement.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less. Learn more at www.berobrewing.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE BERO