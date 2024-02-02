'Berodualn' Wins More Than $544,000 in ACR Poker's Latest Venom PKO

The tournament drew in 2,839 entrants and a staggering prize pool of $7,097,500

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After days of intense competition in the Venom PKO, 'berodualn' has been crowned champion of ACR Poker's massive progressive knockout tournament.

'berodualn' from Austria took home the coveted Venom PKO title and a total payout of $544,875, following a strong performance at the final table. The champion eliminated 'niceoneee' in the flagship event, winning a life-changing prize of $416,787 and a staggering $128,088 in bounties.

$5 Million Venom PKO Champion Jan is "berodualn"

Final Table results:

'berodualn': $416,787 + $128,088 in bounties 'niceoneee': $416,787 + $85 ,410 in bounties 'illusorypoker': $302,914 + $122,446 in bounties '10of10': $220,150 + $65,473 in bounties 'jimmi109': $159,998 + $11,093 in bounties 'SOLID': $116,285 + $32,461 in bounties 'LinusBurakov': $84,517 + $30,079 in bounties 'TruthHurts': $61,421 + $43,330 in bounties

Among those competing in the tournament were notable players such as ACR Pros Drew Gonzalez and Monika Zukowicz, ACR Stormer Mark Rubbathan, three-time WSOP Bracelet winner Chance Kornuth, and WPT Global Ambassador Jonathan Van Fleet.

Commenting on his deep run in the Venom PKO, ACR Pro Drew Gonzalez said, "Having another deep run in the Venom for me was super fun! Since the Venom PKO only comes around twice a year, it makes it very special, so I get myself hyped up and in a special grind mindset for this event. I can't wait for the next Venom!"

Offering players a shot at massive cashes and enticing bounties, the Venom PKO tournament's four Day 1 options attracted a strong field of 2,839 players, forming a prize pool of $7,097,500. Surpassing its original $5 million guarantee, this year's first Venom PKO exceeded the success of last November's tournament, which saw 2,449 entries and a total prize pool of $6,122,500.

After four starting flights, the Venom PKO featured the following number of entries:

Day 1A: 378

Day 1B : 764

: 764 Day 1C: 500

Day 1D: 1,197

Tournament highlights include:

2,839 entrants

Total prize pool of $7,097,500

$544,875 awarded to the winner

Many satellites were played like Venom Fever, which guaranteed 650 seats, with direct buy-ins starting at $33 and Mega Satellites that started at $0 by following the daily path.

To look back on all the Venom PKO final table action on ACR's Twitch stream, featuring expert commentary from Justin Kelly and ACR Pro Michael Loncar, visit https://www.twitch.tv/acr_pkr

While January 2024's Venom PKO has concluded, poker players can look forward to more exciting tournaments on the horizon at ACR Poker, including their biggest tourney ever, the $12.5 million guaranteed Venom, in April.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

