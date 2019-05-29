Bert Miller, Protis Global CEO, Acquires Management Recruiters International, Inc., Michael Bitar named new General Manager of Protis Global

Miller is an industry veteran with over 24 years in executive search and talent advisory services. MRI operates MRI Network, one of the largest search and recruitment organizations in the world which is comprised of nearly 400 independent search and recruitment firms. In his new role as President & Chief Executive Officer of MRI, Miller will dedicate his professional time to MRI. He will be supported by Nancy Halverson, who will continue to serve as General Manager of the organization.

Miller said of the transaction: "Protis Global has been a member of MRINetwork since 1995, and, today, is one of its ten largest members. I understand intimately the challenges faced by independent search and recruitment firms in our rapidly changing industry."

"The timing was perfect as I also have extreme confidence in the future direction of Protis Global, under Michael Bitar and the tenured leadership team leading PG. Both MRI and Protis are primed for extensive growth, and I very much look forward to the future," Bert added.

Michael Bitar, Partner and Managing Director for the FMCG Division of Protis Global was promoted and is the newly appointed General Manager for Protis Global. Bitar will assume the day-to-day leadership of the organization which is headquartered in Miami, FL. Protis also has two additional locations in Indianapolis and San Francisco, with a new and blossoming focus on the Latin American market.

"The Protis Global team is proud to carry on the legacy that Bert and Laura Miller established in 1995 and have been driving for the last 24 years. Through Bert's leadership PG has a very clear 2019 business plan and a strong strategic objective in place. It is now our responsibility to execute against those plans," said Bitar. "Our focus has always been and will continue to be our performance and delivery for our client companies that have entrusted their business-critical searches to our team. As we have evolved to a professional services approach, Protis Global is well positioned to deliver world class value in many areas for both clients and candidates."

More than ever, Protis Global is situated to continue its growth within the professional services industry, providing a full-service talent agency for the consumer, food and beverage, cannabis, hospitality and banking industries.

About Protis Global: Protis Global is a leading executive search and advisory firm specializing in the consumer, food & beverage, cannabis, hospitality and banking industries. Protis Global operates with the sole purpose of being the most forward-thinking and value-added strategic partner in talent attraction. With an incredible knowledge of diversity and the understanding that talent is the foundation of every organization, Protis Global masterfully tailors each partnership to their client's specific goals and vision. Visit Protis Global at www.protisglobal.com

About MRINetwork®: Management Recruiters International, Inc., branded as MRINetwork®, is one of the largest executive search and recruitment organizations in the world. MRINetwork has approximately 400 offices spanning four continents. Visit MRINetwork at www.mrinetwork.com.

SOURCE Protis Global

