Bertram Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Fund at $940M

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), announced the successful closing of Bertram Growth Capital IV, L.P. & Bertram Growth Capital IV-A, L.P. (collectively, the "Fund" or "BGC IV"), with $940M of total capital commitments, significantly above its initial hardcap of $800M and 80% above its prior fund. The new fund will continue Bertram's proprietary buy and build strategy, anchored by Bertram Labs, the firm's in-house technology enablement team. The new Fund builds upon a broad base of distinguished investors including endowments, foundations, consultants, insurance companies, public pensions, corporate pensions, asset managers, fund-of-funds, and family offices from the US, Europe and Asia.

"Bertram greatly appreciates the support of our limited partners who contributed to our recently closed and oversubscribed fourth fund, BGC IV. In its final closing last week, this flagship Fund received $940M of total capital commitments, $875M from limited partners and $65M from the general partner. Bertram practices a digital transformation strategy that is directed to our industrial, consumer and business services companies. Those capabilities are uniquely delivered through our Bertram Labs team of 14 software developers, internet marketers and data scientists," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram. "We are pleased with the progress we have already made in BGC IV, deploying capital into five platform investments representing approximately one-third of the committed capital. Further, our limited partners have contributed an additional 50% of the amount we have deployed from their coinvest programs. The successful fundraise is the result of a cohesive and committed team, employing a meaningfully differentiated value creation strategy which has helped us establish a strong track record with our limited partners, investment banks and business owners."

Established in 2006, Bertram Capital invests in companies with a minimum of $20M of revenue and $5M of EBITDA across business services, consumer, and industrial sectors. The Fund remains focused on accelerating portfolio company growth by supplying strategic development capital, and leveraging its proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs. The firm is led by its tenured executive partnership team of Jeff Drazan, Kevin Yamashita, Ryan Craig, Jared Ruger, Tom Beerle, David Hellier, and Brian Wheeler.

The new Fund has completed three Consumer investments with a focus on e-commerce: Bulk Reef Supplies, Centicore Holdings and Lectric E-Bikes. Additionally, Bertram has closed two Industrial platform investments: Safety Products Holdings and AFC Industries.

Through its prior funds, Bertram Capital has invested in well-recognized consumer brands such as Solo Stove, Enthusiast Auto Holdings and Paula's Choice. Bertram has also invested in a number of leading industrial and services businesses such as Flow Control Group, Spectrio, Creative Drive, Spireon, Rowmark and Maxcess.

Bertram would like to recognize Sixpoint Partners in their partnership in raising BGC IV, as well as Kirkland & Ellis for providing fund formation counsel.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on a diversified set of services and solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm's core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Austin and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit http://www.sixpointpartners.com/.

Sixpoint Partners, LLC, is a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA (http://www.finra.org) and SIPC (http://www.sipc.org). Sixpoint Partners Asia Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (http://www.sfc.hk).

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

https://www.bcap.com

