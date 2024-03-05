BluWave Recognizes Bertram Capital with 2024 Top PE Innovator Award

BluWave's third annual awards program recognizes Bertram Capital amongst the top 2 percent of North America's innovative private equity firms

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BluWave , the Business Builders' Network that connects the private equity industry with leading industry consultants and service providers, today announced Bertram Capital as a 2024 Top PE Innovator Award winner*.

BluWave's third annual Top Private Equity Innovator Awards recognize the top 2% of private equity firms that differentially embrace proactive due diligence, expansive value creation, modern private equity firm operations and corporate citizenship practices.

"An effective and sustainable value creation strategy is a necessity for investing in middle market companies today. Bertram Capital is proud to be recognized for having a differentiated approach through our in-house IT innovations team, Bertram Labs," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram Capital. "By combining a relentless focus on positive team culture and respecting the companies we partner with, we strive to enhance value and growth in our investments. We would like to extend our thanks to Sean Mooney and the BluWave team for including us among these innovative private equity firms."

The Top Private Equity Innovator awardees were selected by a cross-functional committee that assessed candidates in consultation with a broad universe of limited partners, investment bankers, industry thought leaders and service providers in the private equity ecosystem. As part of their selection process, the committee evaluated more than 5,000 private equity firms and utilized more than 75 different factors, incorporating more than 400,000 data points.

"The 2024 top private equity innovators are providing differential leadership in the world of business," said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. "Their innovative practices are strengthening companies, creating jobs and supporting a rebound in our economy."

The Top Private Equity Innovator Awards are distinctive in that they involve no financial obligations from any participants and the selection process is independent of any customer relationships.

As the go-to connector of private equity-grade resources for due diligence and value creation needs of the business builders of PE, BluWave has a unique perspective that enables it to understand best practices and innovation in the private equity industry. For further information on the BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, selection criteria and recipients, please visit bluwave.net/awards .

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High 5sm and Bertram Labs , to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. Bertram Capital has distinguished itself in the private equity community by successfully combining venture capital operating methodologies with private equity financial discipline to enable middle market companies to drive growth and expansion. In addition to our flagship strategy of targeting $7.5-$50M EBITDA platforms, we are also targeting platforms with $3-$7.5M in EBITDA as part of our new Lower Middle Market Strategy. Learn more about our investment criteria, portfolio companies and team here .

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders' Network for private equity-grade service provider needs. The company's platform combines AI, technology, and data with concierge-like consultative support to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top-tier service-providing groups and individuals. Based in Nashville, Tenn., BluWave ranks as one of America's fastest-growing companies and today serves hundreds of leading private equity firms and their thousands of portfolio companies. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

Disclaimers:

* Past performance is no guarantee of future results. BluWave's Top Private Equity Innovator awards is a program designed by BluWave, LP. Bertram Capital did not apply or pay a fee to be considered for, or publicize, this award. Winning firms are selected independently by BluWave based on a firm's ESG policies, value creation strategies, firm operations, and due diligence practices. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Bertram Capital's future performance. This award represents information as of February 2024 and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award. The period of measurement for this award is the entirety of 2023 and the award was announced February 21, 2024

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the PE Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. BluWave, however, may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave's review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the 82 private equity firms were selected as award recipients.

