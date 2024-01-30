BERTRAM CAPITAL PARTNERS WITH RIDGELINE ROOFING & RESTORATION

Firm Extends Footprint in the Residential Services Sector

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today that it has made an investment in and partnered with Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, LLC ("Ridgeline " or the "Company"), based in Birmingham, AL. Ridgeline is a leading provider of residential re-roofing and restoration services across the Southeastern U.S. with operations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. Ridgeline represents the first platform investment supporting Bertram's expanded focus on lower middle market businesses with $3M to $7.5M of EBITDA in the Business Services, Consumer and Industrial sectors leveraging Bertram Labs, Bertram's in-house technology services team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Ridgeline's success is a testament to the demonstrated leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Chris Baldus and Scott Bullard. As partners to Ridgeline, we seek to accelerate growth across the Southeast and replicate Ridgeline's formula in new markets," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "The residential re-roofing market is a large, highly fragmented, cycle-resilient industry in need of tech enablement and professionalization, similar to our investments in other residential services sectors. We intend to leverage the capabilities of Bertram Labs, our in-house technology services team, to support this initiative. We are excited to partner with Chris and Scott to further their success and build a leading roofing platform in existing and new markets."

Ridgeline has demonstrated rapid growth in its four years of operation, expanding from their home office in Birmingham, AL to five other Southeastern US markets. The strategic partnership between Bertram and Ridgeline positions the company to further extend organic growth, pursue complimentary acquisitions, and continue to build a best-in-class team.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Bertram! This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our growth," said Chris Baldus, Co-Founder and CEO of Ridgeline Roofing. Scott Bullard, Co-Founder and President of Ridgeline remarked, "Tom and the team at Bertram share our values and we are confident that this collaboration will lead to even greater success in the future for us and our team, who will benefit the most from this partnership."

Bertram would like to recognize the investment banking team at Founders Advisors, led by Wayne Vacek and Kasey Trout, for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

Founded in 2020, Ridgeline Roofing and Restoration, LLC is a Birmingham-based roofing and restoration company specializing in residential re-roofing services. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Ridgeline has become a trusted leader in the industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ridgeline-roofing.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

