Bertram Capital Completes Sale of CreativeDrive to Accenture

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") has announced the recent completion of the sale of CreativeDrive, Inc., ("CreativeDrive" or the "Company") to Accenture. Headquartered in New York City, CreativeDrive is a leading global creative content production company with studio locations in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia. This transaction represents Bertram's 15th exit since its launch in 2006. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Creative Drive is another proof point for Bertram's High Fivesm value creation strategy," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner of Bertram Capital. "Our Business Services team, led by Jared Ruger and Alex Goldscher, executed an add-on acquisition strategy, leveraging our in-house technology team, Bertram Labs. In collaboration with the Company's management team, we successfully vaulted CreativeDrive to a leadership position in the content production market."

Founded in 2015 through the merger of Sandbox Studios and KSC Studios, CreativeDrive has assembled a comprehensive set of digital content production capabilities to serve the needs of Estée Lauder, Michael Kors and Walmart, among other leading brands. In support of Bertram's buy and build approach, Creative Drive completed the acquisitions of Hudson Studios, DoubleDigit, Pia Agency, Zebra Worldwide and Decora, resulting in a global platform capable of content execution at meaningful scale.

"The successful exit of CreativeDrive was the result of an overall team effort between Creative Drive and Bertram," said Jared Ruger, Partner at Bertram Capital and investment lead for CreativeDrive. "We had the opportunity to partner with an exceptional management team led by Myles Peacock to build a platform to meet the demanding and evolving digital content needs of the most highly recognized and respected brands in the world. We are excited to have found a tremendous future partner for the business in Accenture, and we expect CreativeDrive to truly thrive with access to Accenture's broader assets and client relationships."

The transaction was facilitated by Amir Akhavan from the investment banking firm JEGI. Andrew Lohmann and Lisa Hedrick of Hirschler executed the transaction as the legal counsel for CreativeDrive.

"Bertram acted as a true partner in supporting us to execute on our strategic vision for the Company," said Myles Peacock, CEO of CreativeDrive. "The firm's deep technology resources were invaluable to us as we integrated this group of companies and harnessed the collective talents to serve our clients. Bertram distinguished itself by maintaining a long-term focus on the goal of building a market leading platform and providing the resources and support to achieve our vision."

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $1.7B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

http://www.bertramcapital.com

