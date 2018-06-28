Bertram Capital Completes Sale of Rowmark to Windjammer Capital Investors

"Bertram's Industrial Team, led by Kevin Yamashita, Tim Heston and Cory Landerfelt flawlessly executed our High Five value creation strategy," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner of Bertram Capital. "By executing an aggressive add-on acquisition strategy, leveraging our in-house technology team, and working collaboratively with the Company's management team, we successfully catapulted Rowmark to a market leading position in the engineered plastics industry."

Founded in 1987, Rowmark's products include a comprehensive portfolio of materials ideally suited for signage, laser engraving and digital print applications. During its ownership, Bertram Capital completed the acquisitions of Johnson Plastics, LaserBits and Bur-Lane, resulting in a substantial distribution platform and gained closer access to Rowmark's end customers.

"With the closing of the Rowmark transaction, we mark the completion of another successful investment for Bertram Capital," said Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram Capital and investment lead for Rowmark. "We had the opportunity to partner with a phenomenal management team led by Duane Jebbett to bring together some of the most highly recognized and respected brands in the industry, further solidifying the Company's presence as the market leader. We are confident we found the ideal partner for the business who plans to continue to build upon management's success and track record of supplying the highest quality product to the signage and awards markets."

The transaction was supported by William Blair. Lisa Hedrick and Andrew Lohmann of Hirschler Fleischer provided transaction support as the legal counsel for Bertram.

"From day one, Bertram delivered on its promise to work closely as a partner with Rowmark's management team to help us realize our strategic vision for the Company," said Duane Jebbett, CEO of Rowmark. "The depth of resources, combined with the team led by Kevin Yamashita, were simply outstanding. Bertram distinguished itself as a partner who knows how to build market leading companies."

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm with over $1.4 billion in committed capital targeting investments in lower middle market companies. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5SM is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complimentary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bertramcapital.com for more information.

