FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced the promotion of Chris Brown to Partner. Mr. Brown has been a member of Bertram's investment team since rejoining the firm in 2019, having previously served at Bertram from 2010 through 2015. He focuses on executing and managing investments within the firm's Industrials vertical.

Bertram Capital Promotes Chris Brown to Partner

Over the course of his tenure at Bertram, Mr. Brown has been involved in 15 platform investments and over 60 add-on acquisitions, contributing across sourcing, execution, and portfolio management. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of AFC Industries, Applied Adhesives, Burke, MSE Supplies, LLC, and NEFCO. He has also been actively involved with Safety Products Global a current Bertram investment. Mr. Brown also played a key role in managing Bertram investments in Flow Control Group and Solo Stove.

"Chris's promotion reflects the impact he has had over many years at Bertram," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram Capital. "He brings strong judgment, deep transaction experience, and a collaborative mindset to every investment. We are pleased to welcome him to the partnership."

Throughout his career at Bertram, Mr. Brown has supported value creation efforts across a range of Industrials investments, including Anord Mardix, Clarus Glassboards, Extrusion Dies Industries, Maxcess, Power Distribution, Inc, Rowmark / Premier Material Concepts and Tyden Group.

"Chris has been a trusted partner to management teams and a consistent contributor across our Industrials investments," said Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram Capital. "His depth of experience, thoughtful approach, and long-standing commitment to the firm make him well suited for this next step."

Prior to rejoining Bertram, Mr. Brown worked in corporate development at Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), where he was responsible for M&A transactions, startup and venture investments, partnership activities, and contributions to overall corporate strategy. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the Syndicated and Leveraged Finance group at J.P. Morgan, where he focused on structuring and marketing leveraged loans and high-yield bonds for companies across a range of industries.

Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Washington and Lee University, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Williams Investment Society.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5SM is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

Contact:

David Hellier

Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Bertram Capital