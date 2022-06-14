Bertram Investment ReVamp Expands Residential Concrete Coating Solutions Platform

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the Next Level team, and welcome Mat and Pat to the ReVamp family of companies. They both are best-in-class operators and with their high-quality team, have built Next Level into an exceptional business." said Jeff Gear, founder of TSR and CEO of ReVamp.

"The ability to join the nation's leading concrete coating platform is an excellent opportunity to accelerate our growth," said Mat Giovanello, Next Level's Co-Founder.

Pat Foley, Next Level Co-Founder, added "We believe this is the right time to partner with Jeff and his team at ReVamp and pair our collective best practices with Next Level's dedicated team and local expertise."

The investment in Next Level represents the third add-on acquisition completed by ReVamp since the investment by Bertram in February 2022. ReVamp is actively seeking partnerships with leaders in the garage, flooring, and broader residential services category.

About ReVamp Companies

ReVamp Companies is a leading national residential concrete coatings platform, with a growing suite of flooring and adjacent residential services. Based in Lena, IL and operating across multiple states, ReVamp provides quality concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other indoor and outdoor areas. ReVamp is committed to advancing its employees' careers, providing best-in-class professional training and opportunities for promotion, development, and relocation across the organization. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.revampcompanies.com/

About Next Level

Next Level is a leading installer of concrete coatings in the Boston, Massachusetts area with operations in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://onedayfloor.com/.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales, and marketing improvements, while leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which seeks to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital