Bertram Promotes Zoey Armstrong to Chief Compliance Officer

"I am pleased to announce Zoey's promotion to Chief Compliance Officer. Under Zoey's leadership, we have built a robust and scalable compliance program at Bertram," said Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner. "Zoey has worked seamlessly across our Investment, Business Development and Finance teams to ensure our firm continues to develop and implement the important compliance practices necessary in today's middle market environment."

Ms. Armstrong joined Bertram from Blum Capital Partners, L.P., a hedge fund located in San Francisco, where she was responsible for the implementation and management of the compliance program. Prior to Blum Capital, Ms. Armstrong was a paralegal in the venture capital and fund formation group of Cooley, LLP, and prior to that, the investment management group of Paul Hastings, LLP. Ms. Armstrong is an active member of ACG's Private Equity Regulatory Taskforce (PERT) and also holds the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP) designation.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm with over $1.4 billion in committed capital targeting investments in lower middle market companies. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5SM is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complimentary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

