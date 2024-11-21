BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL RAISES A RECORD BREAKING $7.2 MILLION AT THE JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS BEST BUDDIES MIAMI GALA

Celebrating Best Buddies International's Mission of Inclusion and

Honoring Best Buddies Global Ambassador Guy Fieri with the 2024 'Spirit of Leadership' Award

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), hosted its Best Buddies Challenge: Miami Chaired by Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund and Presented by the Andrew P. Barowsky Foundation, and Mack Cycle & Fitness and the Jersey Mike's Subs Best Buddies Miami Gala on Saturday, November 16. This year's Gala raised a record-breaking $7.2 million for Best Buddies programs!

Best Buddies Founder Anthony K. Shriver, Jersey Mike's Subs Founder and CEO Peter Cancro, and Best Buddies Global Ambassadors Fran Sheinberg and Armani Coulson at the 2024 Jersey Mike's Subs Best Buddies Miami Gala.

The celebration of inclusion began Saturday morning with the Best Buddies Challenge: Miami at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. The Miami Challenge was a world-class cycling event featuring a ride through some of Miami's most historic and scenic locations, including South Beach and Key Biscayne. Limited to just 50 participants, riders experienced a Tour de France-style police-escorted peloton with route options of 100 or 75 miles. Leading the ride were four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and professional cyclists Mark Cavendish, Alberto Contador, Geraint Thomas, and Cam Wurf. The Challenge welcomed participants of all ages and abilities, including professional athletes, high-profile personalities, and athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The gala took place in the evening, celebrating the Best Buddies' mission and honoring the dedication of supporters, participants and volunteers. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, and a special live performance by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

This year's event honored celebrity chef and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Guy Fieri with the Spirit of Leadership Award. This prestigious accolade recognized individuals who demonstrated exceptional leadership, generosity, and unwavering support for Best Buddies' mission. Guy Fieri, a Best Buddies Global Ambassador since 2010, has co-chaired the organization's largest fundraising initiative, the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, alongside fellow Global Ambassador Tom Brady. Over nearly 15 years, Guy helped Best Buddies raise over $62 million for its mission and hosted the annual "Guy Cooking with Best Buddies" event, empowering buddies interested in the culinary industry to work as sous chefs alongside top celebrity chefs.

During the Gala, Best Buddies Ambassadors joined Best Buddies' Founder Anthony K. Shriver on stage to present Guy Fieri with the organization's 2024 Spirit of Leadership Award.

A standout moment of the record-breaking night came when Jersey Mike's Subs Founder Peter Cancro presented Best Buddies with a check for $5.3 million—the total funds raised from the company's recent in-store fundraiser benefiting the organization.

Best Buddies Supporter Linda Rinaldi was crowned Champion of the Year, raising over $65,000 for Best Buddies programs in South Florida.

Other notable guests in attendance included Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis, Actress Crystle Stewart, Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh, and Latin Artist ADSO.

"The Miami Gala was a celebration of the incredible work that brought Best Buddies' mission to life," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Best Buddies International. "For 26 years, this event has shined a light on the inspiring strength and spirit of the community of individuals with IDD that we serve. Grateful is an understatement for how I feel about Peter Cancro and the entire Jersey Mike's family. Their generosity will enable Best Buddies to truly change the lives of countless individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For that, I am eternally thankful."

Proceeds from the event will directly contribute to advancing Best Buddies' mission.

The following sponsors have demonstrated their belief in the Best Buddies mission through their generosity and commitment:

Title Sponsor: Jersey Mike's Subs

Presenting Sponsors: Andrew P. Barowsky Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company, Carolan Foundation

Friendship Sponsors: The Ferraro Law Firm; The GEO Group Foundation, Ralph Winter/W-5 Group, Ken & Andrea Shanley

Employment Sponsors: Arison Family Foundation, Braman Miami, Dart Group Foundation, Evens Saint Clair, Sterling Foundation Management, Sun Capital Partners Foundation, Daniel Sundheim

Leadership Sponsors: Ashbritt Management & Logistics, David and Leila Centner Charitable Foundation, Christina Griffith, The Crown & Kunkler Family, The Ansin Foundation, Klingman and Associates, Fanatics Foundation, Fort Partners/Surf Club/Four Seasons, the Ocean Automotive Group, Park West Foundation, Inktel

Inclusive Living Sponsors: Sandy & Tony Tamer, Lewis Swezy, Commissioner Micky Steinberg, Midstate Mitsubishi, TUUCI, Horst Ferrero, Holland & Knight, Mayor Glenn Singer and Andrea Fuerer, The Town Of Golden Beach, Ortega Construction Company, Marley& Brett Overman, VandeBoom Family, Artefacto, Schlesinger & Associates, Ronald Book

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to over 3,500 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 46 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Best Buddies International