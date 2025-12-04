Best CD Rates in December 2025: CD Valet Analysis Highlights Top Yields Amid Decline

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best CD rates and terms nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today reported that as of November 30, 2025, many 12-month CDs are still offering rates around or above 4.00% APY—despite a broader trend of declining yields. These remain some of the most competitive options for savers looking to secure strong returns.

"Yearend is an ideal time to evaluate finances and savings strategies," says Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "While overall CD rates are trending downward – in fact, approximately 86% of rate changes in November were negative – many banks and credit unions are still offering attractive yields, especially through special promotional CDs. These products are also a strategic tool for financial institutions looking to grow deposits in an increasingly competitive landscape."

CD Valet's monthly Ratewatcher report analyzes over 40,000 publicly listed CD rates from nearly 5,000 U.S.-based banks and credit unions. These institutions are tracked via the platform's digital marketplace, which aggregates all CD offers that are published online. In November alone, there were 5,273 CD APY decreases, averaging 22 basis points, compared to 823 increases averaging 46 basis points. The December Ratewatcher report analyzes rate activities from November 1-November 30, 2025.

"Our data shows that while average CD rates are falling, top-tier offers have remained more resilient," said Roske. "For savers, doing a little homework, like visiting unbiased rate marketplaces, can significantly improve returns. In today's volatile environment, staying informed is especially important."

CD APY Benchmark Overview:

: Dropped a total of 25 basis points over 6 months, ending at 3.60%. Median benchmark: Experienced the most significant erosion, falling from 3.50% in June to 3.20% in November.

Definitions:

Top 1%, 10%, and 25% benchmarks reflect the percentile rankings among all tracked CD offers.





reflect the percentile rankings among all tracked CD offers. Basis point = 0.01%. A 25 basis point change equals 0.25%.

Despite market shifts, select institutions continue to offer 4%+ yields, especially on shorter-term CDs. CD Valet encourages consumers to use its Ratewatcher tools to identify top offers and make informed decisions.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with top CD rates from banks and credit unions nationwide and enables financial institutions to efficiently and cost-effectively attract retail deposits. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions, while consumers gain greater visibility and access to better rates. CD Valet offers over 40,000 CD rates, interest calculators and comparison tools for consumers and financial institutions can use its full suite of advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

