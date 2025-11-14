CD Valet Highlights Seasonal Promotions to Help Savers' Money Go Further

Promotional offers are emerging as a strong tool for institutions to drive deposits in falling rate environment

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best CD rates and terms nationwide. The company today shared competitive seasonal CD offers featured on its recently expanded digital marketplace, helping savers make the most of their money ahead of the holiday season.

For instance, New Hartford, NY-based Utica Gas & Electric Employees FCU is now offering a 9-month CD at 5.10% APY with a $10,000 minimum deposit as part of its Thanksgiving promotion. As another example, St. Cloud Financial Credit Union has introduced a new 7-month CD with a special interest rate of 4.25% APY. It is worth noting that credit unions often provide standout promotional or nonstandard CD rates to reward current members and attract new members who meet their eligibility requirements.

Seasonal offers such as these provide a strong opportunity for consumers to increase their yields without a long-term commitment while helping financial institutions attract deposits. Such offers stand out even more in the current falling interest rate environment. Forty percent of the rates tracked on CD Valet are tied to nonstandard terms, demonstrating the marketing appeal of promotional rates.

CD Valet's digital marketplace now tracks over 40,000 rates from more than 5,000 banks and credit unions nationwide, solidifying the company's position as the most comprehensive source for real-time CD market data. As part of the expansion, CD Valet has refined its rate-tracking methodology to include all non-standard term CD rates with a minimum threshold of 3.00% APY, ultimately offering a clearer, more accurate view of today's market dynamics and rate trends.

"Seasonal promotions can present a significant win for savers, giving them the ability to earn more in a short period, especially with holiday expenses and the new year on the horizon," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. "With our expanded digital marketplace, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to see the full spectrum of high-yield opportunities, enabling them to make better, more informed decisions with their money."

The expansion comes on the heels of notable momentum from CD Valet; the company recently introduced new features to its market-leading intelligence tool, further equipping banks and credit unions to make smarter, data-driven decisions around their deposit pricing strategies. In addition, CD Valet launched its Best CD Rates by State Map, which highlights the top rates from banks and credit unions across the U.S., state by state. Designed for ease of use and sharing, the map can be embedded directly into other sites and resources, with simple instructions available here.

CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with top CD rates from banks and credit unions nationwide and enables financial institutions to efficiently and cost-effectively attract retail deposits. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions, while consumers gain greater visibility and access to better rates. CD Valet offers over 40,000 CD rates, interest calculators and comparison tools for consumers and financial institutions can use its full suite of advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

