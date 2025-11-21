CD Rate Trends in November 2025 - CD Valet's CD APY Checkpoint Reveals Slight Rate Decline Across Most Terms

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a data-driven, saver-first platform that connects consumers with the best verified CD rates and terms nationwide. The company today shared its November APY Checkpoint, a real-time tool that helps consumers instantly see how their Certificate of Deposit (CD) rate compares against the market. The November analysis revealed that as of 11/20/2025, the top 10% APY benchmarks on all standard term CDs dropped by approximately 5 basis points from October's APY checkpoint . The 12-month CD remained a strong option for shorter-term, higher-yield products, with top 10% APY at 3.92%.

"As expected, there was a mild reduction in CD rates across standard terms, likely in response to the FOMC's second rate cut of the fall announced last month," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. "However, savers should take note that the 12-month CD is still the most competitive short-term offer, with the top 10% of yields getting close to 4.00% APY. Savers earning less than the 3.92% APY benchmark should consider shopping around for stronger options."

CD Valet is the most robust source of real-time CD market data, offering a secure online insured-deposit marketplace that connects savers to financial institutions to compare and open FDIC- or NCUA-insured CDs with the best rates and terms nationwide. To create the monthly APY Checkpoint, CD Valet analyzes its digital marketplace, which now tracks over 40,000 rates from more than 5,000 banks and credit unions nationwide.

CD Valet's November APY Checkpoint revealed the following for standard term CDs:

CD 24-month CD 36-month CD 48-month CD 60-month CD Top 10% APY 3.92 % 3.70 % 3.60 % 3.60 % 3.66 % Top 25% APY 3.70 % 3.44 % 3.30 % 3.30 % 3.40 % Median APY 3.25 % 3.00 % 2.80 % 2.80 % 2.94 %

Source: CD Valet 11/20/2025

Roske continued, "It's worth noting that the 24-month term was the only median APY benchmark to remain unchanged when compared to October's rates, while the 36- and 48-month term CD rates slightly declined in near lockstep. Understanding these shifts and trends empowers savers to put their money to work in the most productive ways possible. After all, a rate difference of just .25%-.5% APY can be enough to see a meaningful difference in yields."

