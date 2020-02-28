Best Chef in Brevard County Awarded to Ryan Gorsuch, Executive Chef at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera

Over 400 community members, businesses and judges gathered for the highly anticipated 'Ultimate Chef' competition naming the best chef in Brevard County senior living. Gorsuch dazzled the crowds with his mozzarella-spaghetti-stuffed meatball appetizer, beating out more than 20 competitors and taking home first place for Judge's Choice.

"It's an honor to be recognized as Top Chef in Brevard County," says Executive Chef Gorsuch, "and a fantastic opportunity to showcase the fresh and diverse culinary choices offered at Market Street Viera. Our associates take pride in providing our seniors with excellent service and exceptional dining experiences."

Sponsored by One Senior Place, the Ultimate Chef Competition drew hundreds of attendees, vendors and culinary competitors to the Space Coast Health Foundation Center for Collaboration. Attendees sampled dozens of tasty appetizers and enjoyed giveaways and information from the senior living communities of Brevard, such as Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera.

At Market Street Viera, Gorsuch and his team deliver fresh, locally grown, seasonal ingredients prepared with impeccable attention to detail. With spacious and exquisitely designed eating areas, residents enjoy culinary experiences that liven the senses in a resort-style environment.

Research shows that utilizing specific sights, sounds, and smells connects us to our memories and experiences. This critical element of training and multi-sensory programming at Market Street Memory Care Residences is designed to incorporate the individual needs of each and every resident living with Alzheimer's or dementia-related illness.

Gorsuch has served as executive chef of Market Street Viera since 2016, offering residents a diverse culinary experience each day. Residents may enjoy a delectable treat from the old-fashioned gelato cart, a signature BLT at Sunday's themed family brunch, filet and lobster tail to celebrate a special milestone, or the comfort of a char-grilled steak at an outdoor cookout surrounded by friends and family.

Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Memory Care Residences connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories. Market Street Viera is located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. To schedule a tour, contact Rosemarie Reid at 321-253-6321.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

