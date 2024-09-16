Seniors Flourish through Interaction and Enrichment at Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Richmond is a newly built assisted living and memory care community operated by the award-winning Watercrest Senior Living. Watercrest Senior Living recently celebrated seven-year consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work. With a team of expertly trained and dedicated associates caring for seniors, the services and amenities at Watercrest Richmond are top-notch.

In just recent months, residents have delighted in a variety of unique community events from National Senior Citizens' Day, International Day of Friendship, National Sugar Cookie Day and the popular Bayada Olympic Games featuring putt-putt, nerf shooting, ring toss and jousting. A special highlight was the community's Delicious Destinations event where residents enjoyed a culinary world-tour featuring the authentic cuisines of Poland, Ukraine, America, Ireland and Honduras with live music from the band Squeeze Play.

"Watercrest Richmond offers an ideal environment, a dedicated team of associates, and an array of signature, multi-sensory programming designed to fit the individualized needs and interests of each of our residents," says Samantha Sipe, Operations Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living.

Residents of Watercrest Richmond also interact and engage outside of their community, visiting local restaurants, historical sites, and community events. Their most recent outings included a stimulating experience at the Science Museum of Virginia, an outdoor stroll along the water at Robius Landing Park, and a toe-tapping good time at the Dominion Energy Jazz Café of the Virginia Fine Arts Museum. Each opportunity offers residents stimulation and socialization contributing to their overall happiness and well-being.

Watercrest Senior Living takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated™ program which involves celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

