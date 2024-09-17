Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Fosters Dogs Endangered by Hurricane Debby

Watercrest Myrtle Beach welcomed four-legged friends Miss Meg and Mr. Damon to ride out the storm with a red-carpet arrival full of tail-wagging and wet kisses from the joyful visitors. Meg and Damon joined residents for activities and received overwhelming affection and attention during their stay. Meg cozied up in the apartment of Rory and Jack, while Damon ruled the art studio. In their short time at the community, Meg and Damon became beloved members of the Watercrest family who hopes to help them in their search for a forever home. To inquire about these sweet senior dogs, please contact the Grand Strand Humane Society at 843-457-3139.

"We are so grateful to partner with the Grand Strand Humane Society understanding that the benefit is significant for both our residents and the animals we are assisting," says Larissa Kostal, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "Our residents light up with joy and laughter with the companionship of four-legged friends. We loved fostering Meg and Damon throughout the storm and look forward to future partnerships with our local humane society."

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living campus prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as 2023 Best of the Beach Gold Medal winner for Best Assisted Living Community.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for information please call 843-483-6740.

