Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Fosters Dogs Endangered by Hurricane Debby

Watercrest Senior Living Group

Sept. 17, 2024

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month when Hurricane Debby threatened South Carolina with heavy rains and flooding, the Grand Strand Humane Society sought help from their local community to protect their dogs from the impending floods. The associates and residents of Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care offered assistance, opening their doors in the midst of a storm to two senior dogs in need.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach welcomed four-legged friends Miss Meg and Mr. Damon to ride out the storm with a red-carpet arrival full of tail-wagging and wet kisses from the joyful visitors. Meg and Damon joined residents for activities and received overwhelming affection and attention during their stay. Meg cozied up in the apartment of Rory and Jack, while Damon ruled the art studio. In their short time at the community, Meg and Damon became beloved members of the Watercrest family who hopes to help them in their search for a forever home. To inquire about these sweet senior dogs, please contact the Grand Strand Humane Society at 843-457-3139.

 "We are so grateful to partner with the Grand Strand Humane Society understanding that the benefit is significant for both our residents and the animals we are assisting," says Larissa Kostal, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "Our residents light up with joy and laughter with the companionship of four-legged friends. We loved fostering Meg and Damon throughout the storm and look forward to future partnerships with our local humane society."

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living campus prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as 2023 Best of the Beach Gold Medal winner for Best Assisted Living Community. The community offers a comfortably, classy design including a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. Residents enjoy world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for information please call 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

