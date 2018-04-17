Best deals on Earth - Freebies and sales at Natural Grocers on Earth Day

Earth Day deals include:

Divine Chocolate Bars - $1.99 (3.5 oz).

(3.5 oz). EPIC Pork Rinds, Bits or Meat Bars - $1.59 - $3.79 .

- . Wild Planet select wild sardines – $1.15 (4.375-4.4 oz).

(4.375-4.4 oz). Seventh Generation liquid laundry detergents – $7.99 (95-100 oz).

(95-100 oz). Equal Exchange select bagged organic coffee – $5.49 (10-12 oz).

(10-12 oz). Natural Grocers' Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oils – $6.29 to $17.99 (17.5 oz to 48 oz).

to (17.5 oz to 48 oz). 2-pack Caboo tree-free paper towels – $1.99 .

. Repurpose 9-inch compostable plates – $1.69 (20 ct.).

(20 ct.). Desert Essence anti breakage shampoo and conditioner – $4.75 (10 fl. oz).

In addition, Natural Grocers' {N}power® members will receive double rewards points for purchases made between April 20 to 22 and will have the opportunity to win Natural Grocers gift cards. Learn how to enter the $500 grocery gift card giveaway.

Plus, take the pledge to support Ladybug LoveSM. More than 6,000 Natural Grocers customers have vowed to never use chemicals that harm ladybugs or other beneficial insects and pledge to support 100 percent organic produce.

Natural Grocers is dedicated to protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint. Some of the natural and organic retailer's green practices include:

Bagless checkouts; no disposable plastic

bags provided. This was implemented on

Earth Day in 2009, and more than 250

million bags have been kept out of landfills!

BPA-free cash register tape.

Non-toxic cleaning and sanitizing products.

Minimum sufficient packaging on Natural

Grocers' brand products. Public recycling centers supported at select

stores.

Sustainable non-toxic construction

materials.

Low-watt recirculating fans, super-efficient

climate control systems and LED lighting.

Sell only USDA Organic produce.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, all meat is humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more. Natural Grocers is also committed to supporting a sustainable food supply.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 145 stores in 19 states.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-deals-on-earth--freebies-and-sales-at-natural-grocers-on-earth-day-300629792.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.naturalgrocers.com

