Deck the Aisles with Natural Grocers®: Holly Deals Event, Dec. 6-22, 2025

"At Natural Grocers, we provide a relaxed, friendly and welcoming atmosphere all year long, and the holidays are no different," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "From healthy ingredients for that special recipe to gift ideas for those beloved pets, we have everything you need to check off your holiday shopping list—all backed by our industry-leading standards and the merriest discounts this side of the North Pole. On top of that, our stores are offering three family-friendly events, seasonal freebies and more. Skip the holiday hustle and enjoy a stress-free, one-stop shopping experience at Natural Grocers."

SPECIAL IN-STORE EVENTS

Make Saturdays merry with the Natural Grocers good4u® Crew! From Dec. 6–22, there's holiday fun, treats and whimsical wins waiting at every store:

Dec. 6: Win Up to a $50 Gift Card – Be among the first 200 customers through the door to snag a free limited-edition reusable holiday gift bag. Twenty lucky bags per store will include a gift card valued up to $50! [i]

– Be among the first 200 customers through the door to snag a free limited-edition reusable holiday gift bag. Twenty lucky bags per store will include a gift card valued up to $50! Dec. 13: Snow Plushie Scavenger Hunt – Starting at 11 a.m., search for one of 20 hidden snow plushies for a chance to win a gift card up to $50. [ii] Plus, enjoy a holiday craft table perfect for kids…of all ages!

– Starting at 11 a.m., search for one of 20 hidden snow plushies for a chance to win a gift card up to $50. Plus, enjoy a holiday craft table perfect for kids…of all ages! Dec. 20: Sweet Holiday Treat and Popcorn Sampling – From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers are invited to sample Natural Grocers ® Brand sweet treats and freshly popped popcorn (while supplies last). [iii]

– From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers are invited to sample Natural Grocers Brand sweet treats and freshly popped popcorn (while supplies last). Dec. 6–22: Count the Gingerbread Cookies – Flip through the free December Holly Deals Magazine, count all the gingerbread cookies and submit your guess for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner.[iv]

HOLLY DEALS

From Dec. 6–22, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off select products throughout the store.[v] Natural Grocers is serving up a sleigh-full of savings across party foods, holiday baking, self-care gifts, stocking stuffers and vitamins and supplements—perfect for holiday feasts, thoughtful gifts and treating yourself along the way.

PARTY FOODS: Standout deals to elevate any party spread.

BAKING & COOKING: Premium-quality staples for a holiday-ready kitchen with ingredients you can trust.

HEALTH & BEAUTY: Explore a selection of festively priced indulgences made with ingredients and practices that are better for your health and more sustainable for the planet.

STOCKING STUFFERS: Magically priced treats that would bring a smile to even Scrooge himself.

VITAMINS & SUPPLEMENTS: Take your nutritional health to the next level with an exceptional lineup of high-quality products at fabulous discounts.

EXTRA SUGAR AND SPICE FOR {N}POWER® MEMBERS

Want to start the new year off with more than just coal in your pocket? It's easy if you're an {N}power member at Natural Grocers. The free member rewards program offers year-round access to extra discounts, digital coupons, freebies and added rewards in December.

Through Dec. 15: Gifting is good4u SM – {N}power members who purchase $50 or more in Natural Grocers gift cards online will receive a $5 reward, valid Dec. 18–31. [vi]

– {N}power members who purchase $50 or more in Natural Grocers gift cards online will receive a $5 reward, valid Dec. 18–31. Dec. 6–22: Power Deals – Download Natural Grocers' free mobile app and clip special "buy one, get one 50% off" coupons for items like Andalou Naturals Face Masks, Wholesome TM Select Organic Sugars, The GOOD Crisp TM Company Potato Crisps and more. [vii]

– Download Natural Grocers' free mobile app and clip special "buy one, get one 50% off" coupons for items like Andalou Naturals Face Masks, Wholesome Select Organic Sugars, The GOOD Crisp Company Potato Crisps and more. Dec. 6–22: Play the {N}power Shopping Challenge – Complete five shopping challenges and receive a $5 reward. Complete all seven challenges and receive a $10 reward. Rewards will be autoloaded to {N}power accounts and valid Dec. 29, 2025, through Jan. 12, 2026. [viii]

– Complete five shopping challenges and receive a $5 reward. Complete all seven challenges and receive a $10 reward. Rewards will be autoloaded to {N}power accounts and valid Dec. 29, 2025, through Jan. 12, 2026. Dec. 6–22: 10% off all alcohol for {N}power members. [ ix]

for {N}power members. Through Dec. 31: Even More Affordable Prices – {N}power members receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen® Select Free-Range Eggs ($1.99 each, limit one dozen), Thousand HillsTM 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.75/16 oz), Natural Grocers® Brand Liquid Dish Soaps ($2.99/24 oz), USDA-certified organic avocados (99 cents each, limit three), and Truly Grass FedTM Butter and KerrygoldTM Pure Irish Butter ($3.99/8 oz, limit one of each brand).[x]

To join {N}power, visit naturalgrocers.com/npower. [xi]

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND GIFT IDEAS

Natural Grocers good4u® elves have been working all year in the private-label workshop to make your holiday season merry and bright. Build the perfect, Always AffordableSM gift bag with customer favorites and new releases that match themes like Holiday Glow, Season's Eatings, Scents of the Season, Winter Wellness, and of course, Chocolate & Coffee Cheer—featuring the retailer's limited edition Organic Winter Seasonal Coffees: Dark Chocolate Mint and Holiday Spice ($9.99/10 oz).

HOLIDAY RECIPES

Discover a handpicked collection of festive recipes that will transform your gatherings this holiday season. These dishes blend traditional favorites with modern dietary options, featuring indulgent sweets, hearty mains, fresh salads and celebratory beverages that cater to every taste such as:

MORE HOLIDAY HAPPINESS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Holiday studies have proven that it's easier to follow Natural Grocers on social media than it is to follow a flying reindeer. Find them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for exclusive giveaways, DIY holiday hacks, fabulous recipes and more.

Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information on holiday happenings.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.