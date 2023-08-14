Best Employers for Women Unveiled: Unisys Makes Top 100

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

14 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

Global technology company recognized by Forbes for second consecutive year 

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized by Forbes in its 2023 America's Best Employers for Women list. The annual ranking identifies companies that have women at the executive and board levels and serve the needs of modern working women's personal and professional development. Unisys is ranked number 63 out of the 400 companies on the list and in the top 10 of all "IT, Internet, Software & Services" companies recognized.

Today 75% of women are active in the American workforce, according to the Center for American Progress, an increase from two-thirds a decade ago. Unisys has long been committed to increasing the representation of women at all levels of the company, including through its Women+ Network and Empower-U Associate Impact Groups. As detailed in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report, women account for 37% of the Unisys global workforce and 43% of its senior leaders.

"Unisys is thrilled to be recognized by Forbes a second time for our steadfast commitment to fostering the personal and professional development of women," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Unisys. "As a female leader at Unisys, it is rewarding to see the strides our organization continuously makes to empower women in every aspect of our business."

The 2023 list was created through an independent survey conducted by Statista, a statistic portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes collected input from more than 60,000 workers – including 40,000 women – in the U.S., employed at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The 2023 list recognizes the top 400 companies, ranking highest based on four criteria:

  1. General work topics: Employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer.
  2. Topics relevant to women: Workers rated their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career and pay equity.
  3. Indirect recommendations: Women respondents evaluated other employers in their respective industries that stand out positively or negatively regarding diversity.
  4. Diversity among top executives/board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

Unisys has received several recognitions in the last year for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Most recently, the company was named by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity in 2023. The Forum of Executive Women also recognized the company as a Champion for Board Diversity for its commitment to paving the way for gender equality in the corporate boardroom.

For more information about Unisys' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150.

RELEASE NO.: 0814/9918

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Unisys Names Kristen Prohl as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

Unisys Announces 2Q23 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.