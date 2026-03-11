Unisys to Present Quantum Computing Research at Prestigious APS Global Physics Summit

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) will present its research on commercial applications of quantum computing at the upcoming American Physical Society's (APS) Global Physics Summit. This leading international forum brings together top researchers in physics, computation, and interdisciplinary fields to explore scientific advancements. The six-day event begins March 15, 2026, offering both in-person sessions in Denver and virtual participation.

On March 18, 2026, Arati Sahoo, senior quantum engineer at Unisys will share the company's cutting-edge research, "Enhancing Intrusion Detection Systems Through Generative Dataset Balancing with Quantum Boltzmann Machines" during a virtual event session. The presentation will highlight how innovative quantum generative machine learning techniques are addressing real-world cybersecurity challenges, which showcases the company's growing influence in the quantum computing field.

"Quantum computing has emerged as a strategic differentiator with practical business-focused applications, and those organizations that successfully embrace it will achieve significant benefits," said Salvatore Sinno, vice president of innovation, Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS), Unisys. "It is an honor to be chosen by APS. Having our research recognized at this venue, reinforces our strong scientific rigor and drive to collaborate with major research institutions to continue pioneering quantum enhanced solutions."

Presentation details:

Session: Quantum Algorithms, Machine Learning, and Foundations

Quantum Algorithms, Machine Learning, and Foundations Presentation: Enhancing Intrusion Detection Systems Through Generative Dataset Balancing with Quantum Boltzmann Machines

Enhancing Intrusion Detection Systems Through Generative Dataset Balancing with Quantum Boltzmann Machines Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Time: 11:42 a.m. MST

This event builds on recent momentum in the company's quantum research program. Unisys recently published a peer-reviewed paper on vehicle routing optimization in the American Institute of Physics Journal, and multiple papers were accepted for forums such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Conference on Quantum AI 2025 and IEEE Quantum Week 2025. Unisys is also a member of the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), which aims to drive industry-specific applications for quantum technology and develop top-tier quantum talent. These efforts are part of the company's broader initiative to expand quantum research and identify use cases across industries such as transportation and financial services.

Click here to learn more about the Unisys Quantum Advisory Service, which guides organizations in evaluating and adopting emerging quantum technologies.

