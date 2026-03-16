Best Friends and Neighbors Bring Women-Forward Beauty Concept Blo Blow Dry Bar to Fort Lauderdale

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts with Founders-Rate Mane Squeeze Membership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, opened its newest location on March 13, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale. Located at 458 N. Federal Highway, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. For a limited time, the location will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $80, $5 off each additional blow out, and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Deirdre Boling-Lewis and Genieva Ruffino. For Boling-Lewis, the decision to open a Blo Blow Dry Bar in Fort Lauderdale with Ruffino was sparked by an unexpected moment of clarity and a blow out she couldn't stop thinking about. A healthcare attorney, Boling-Lewis has spent years building a successful legal career, including a decade as in-house counsel for Walmart and later leadership roles in healthcare companies. The idea for the business came into focus thanks to Ruffino, who introduced Boling-Lewis to the blow dry bar experience. Born in Miami and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Ruffino brings a creative background to the partnership. After high school, she moved to New York City to pursue modeling before transitioning into graphic and interior design following college. Her work in home design allowed her to travel extensively before she later paused her career to focus on raising her children. After experiencing the blow dry bar concept firsthand, the pair were instantly drawn to the idea and began exploring opportunities to bring it to Fort Lauderdale. When they discovered Blo Blow Dry Bar, they knew it was the right fit and they launched the venture together in the community they both call home.

Together, they are opening Blo Blow Dry Bar Fort Lauderdale situated at the crossroads of three distinct neighborhoods, offering easy access and a hometown feel for commuters and locals alike. Scheduled to open in early February, the salon will bring 10 new stylist jobs to the community and will offer healthcare benefits to employees — a rare and intentional choice that reflects the owners' commitment to women in the workplace.

"Blo felt like the perfect intersection of everything we care about: style, community, and supporting women," said Deirdre Boling Lewis, co-owner of Blo Blow Dry Bar Fort Lauderdale. "We wanted to create a space that feels fun and welcoming for guests, while also being a place where stylists feel valued, supported and proud of the work they do."

Beyond beauty, Boling-Lewis and Ruffino are passionate about giving back. The pair plans to partner with multiple organizations, including Covenant House, Women In Distress, the Salvation Army, and Habitat for Humanity. This commitment reinforces their mission to create a business rooted in empowerment, community and opportunity.

To celebrate the opening, the first 75 Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will receive free blow outs and additional guests will receive $15 off thereafter. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., the bar will resume regular operating hours starting Monday, March 16.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Tuesday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday 8am – 8pm, and Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Fort Lauderdale, please visit location's website https://blomedry.com/blo-fort-lauderdale/ or call (954) 595-2202.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Allie Shust, Fishman Public Relations, (773) 849-3506, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar