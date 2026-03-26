Blo Blow Dry Bar Launches Built to Shine Podcast to Spotlight Real Stories Behind Entrepreneurship

New Podcast Features Candid Conversations with Franchise Owners and Leaders on Realities of Building and Scaling Businesses

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's leading blow dry bar franchise, has launched Built to Shine, a new podcast that offers an inside look at franchise entrepreneurship. The interview-style podcast hosted by the brand's CEO, Vanessa Yakobson, debuted on March 5, 2026, with new episodes released monthly on Spotify and a video version available on YouTube.

Blo Blow Dry Bar launches its new podcast, Built to Shine, hosted by CEO Vanessa Yakobson.

Built to Shine features candid conversations with franchisees, operators, and industry leaders, pulling back the curtain on what it truly takes to build and grow a business. Each 30–60-minute episode gives listeners an authentic, behind-the-scenes perspective on business ownership, exploring both the opportunities and the challenges that come with it.

The podcast focuses on the decisions, risks, and lessons that shape the journey each step of the way. Episodes explore topics such as launching and scaling businesses, managing and leading teams, navigating expectations versus realities of franchising, and the responsibility – and fulfillment – of creating jobs for people in local communities.

"Many people are drawn to entrepreneurship but it's not right for everyone," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and host of Built to Shine. "Our podcast is designed to have honest conversations about the rewards of business ownership as well as the challenges entrepreneurs face along the path to business success."

Through authentic storytelling and firsthand experiences, Built to Shine offers valuable insight for aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them better understand what business ownership looks like in practice. The podcast will primarily feature Blo Blow Dry Bar franchisees at various stages of their journey, from first-time owners opening their initial location to experienced operators scaling multi-unit portfolios. Many of the featured guests are achieving meaningful growth within the Blo system, offering firsthand insight into how the brand's model supports scalability and long-term success. These conversations offer perspective on hiring, growth, as well as how owners navigate uncertainty, overcome challenges, and build resilience, delivering the kind of real-world insight that goes beyond what you'll find in a brochure.

"While entrepreneurship is often portrayed through milestone moments and highlight reels, what's often missing are the everyday decisions that shape a business over time," said Yakobson. "We wanted to create a platform where those moments are shared openly so listeners can better understand not just what success looks like, but how it's built."

Listeners can find Built to Shine on Spotify or watch episodes on YouTube. For episode updates, highlights, and behind-the scenes content, follow Built to Shine on Instagram, @builttoshinepodcast.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is dedicated and determined to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness.

Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join their growing system. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Castro, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar