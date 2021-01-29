Best Ideas for Home Décor - The LOOKBOOK Launches as Ballard Designs' Hot New Online Catalog

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, the online retail furniture company, is introducing a new digital shopping experience in the interior design and decor space - starting now. It's the launch of their online home furnishings LOOKBOOK.

The home-fashion industry's new, best resource for trends and inspiration, Ballard's LOOKBOOK showcases their design experts' favorite decorating ideas for the coming season.

Hottest trends in Living Room furniture and Décor from newly launched online catalog, the Ballard Designs LOOKBOOK 2021. Choose the most popular pieces in greens, blue, blacks, and harmony colors to create a fresh look in your favorite home spaces. Black and white decor trends for 2021 abound here. Discover great new decorating ideas with chairs, tables, sofas, lamps, and accessories in the new Ballard Designs LOOKBOOK.

Trends are highlighted by color and mood. Beautifully designed rooms are photographed to offer inspiration for every taste and space, from classic to contemporary.

Guess what the four hot décor color trends are for Winter 2021?

Green Refresh



Dress Blues



Better in Black



Tonal Harmony

Each color trend in Ballard's LOOKBOOK is demonstrated by gorgeous room scenes. Helpful tips explain incorporating these latest looks into any home décor. This easy digital experience offers new Ballard products, fabrics, paint colors, rugs, lighting, and accessories.

"Color is always a great place to start when decorating a home," says Karen Mooney, senior vice-president of brand for Ballard Designs. "Let your palette inspire the mood and energy you want to feel. That's how we've designed the pages in our catalog for over 35 years. Now, we're using the same technique to design our new online LOOKBOOK, so you can easily bring our best ideas into your own home."

Each LOOKBOOK room is shoppable onscreen. The book includes decorating ideas for every home space, from the entry and living room to the bedroom, kitchen, laundry, and home office. It's clickable online catalog shopping, made to feel like browsing a high-end designer showroom.

Media Contact: Ann Bailey, [email protected], (404)603-7239

____________________________________________________________________________________

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration, translating new trends in fashion, color and style into exclusive products shoppers won't find anywhere else. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice, and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

SOURCE Ballard Designs