"Best Law Firms" Ranking is Latest Accolade for Award-Winning Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce the firm's inclusion in the U.S. News list of Best Law Firms in New Jersey for 2022. The Best Law Firms designation is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client evaluations and peer reviews from other attorneys in the field.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our work safeguarding our family law clients and assisting them in reaching positive resolutions in their matters," said Bari Weinberger, family law expert,founder and managing partner at the firm.

To be eligible for inclusion in Best Law Firms, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, a peer selection process that honors a small percentage of attorneys nationwide. Weinberger, a certified matrimonial attorney and family law expert, has recently been recognized as a Best Lawyer in America for her third consecutive year. Final selections for Best Law Firms include client surveys.

The firm additionally qualified to Best Law Firms tiered list of law firms. Receiving a tier designation reflects the highest level of respect a law firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity. Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group's Best Law Firms Tier 3 ranking applies to regional firms outside a major metropolitan area.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys have received numerous other awards and accolades over the past year. Bari Weinberger was recently honored at the New Jersey Law Journal Awards as a Best Mentor Attorney. Partner Robyn Howlett was also named among 2022's Best Lawyers in America for family law. Attorneys at the firm who received a SuperLawyers or SuperLawyers Rising Start designations for 2021 were Bari Weinberger, Samantha Massenzio, Hillary Piedra, Ryan Russell, and Jessica Sprague. Recognized as Best Lawyers for Families in 2021 by NJ Magazine were Bari Weinberger and Carmela Novi.

"Our accomplished team is first and foremost dedicated to our clients. We are humbled to be recognized for our work in the field of family law because it's a reflection of how well we deliver on our core mission to our clients to safeguard their rights, their children and their futures," confirmed Weinberger.

With offices located in Parsippany, Bedminster, Freehold, Hackensack, and Mount Laurel, award-winning Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group assists client throughout New Jersey in all their family law matters, including divorce, custody, alimony, domestic violence, adoption and all other family law matters. To experience the Weinberger difference, schedule an initial consultation with one of the firm's family law attorneys.

