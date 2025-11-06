Best Law Firms ranks Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP "Tier 1"

News provided by

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

Nov 06, 2025, 09:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP (KAS) has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in six practice areas by Best Lawyers® 2026 "Best Law Firms." 

KAS received a "Tier 1" ranking for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, White-Collar Criminal Defense, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs.  This ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to KAS's performance and reputation.

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Contact:

Kay Anderle


Managing Partner



Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930


Irvine, California 92612-1057


Ph. 949.476.8700


Fax 949.476.0900


[email protected]


www.kelleranderle.com 

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

