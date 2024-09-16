Best Lawyers® 2025 Recognizes Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC and its Attorneys as Some of the Best in the Business for Family Law

From San Diego Lawyer of the Year to Tier 1 Best Law Firms®

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyer Firms® 2025 recognizes Moore Schulman & Moore, APC (MSM) as 2025 Best Tier 1 Law Firms for Family Law in San Diego. MSM has been awarded this designation since 2023.

Best Law Firms® is an independent ranking that highlights the top firms in the industry and the key trends it believes will drive success in the future. The rankings are based on methodology that relies on quantitative and qualitative data on legal skillsets, achievements and client success. Let than 70 firms nationwide are given this distinction.

John Tannenberg Best Lawyers® 2025 San Diego Lawyer of the Year in Family Law Kevin Polis Best Lawyers® 2025

"At every level our team works hard to not only provide superior legal services but an outstanding customer experience as well. Having this recognition is extremely gratifying for our entire team," says Founding Partner Erik Moore.

Year after year John Tannenberg is recognized for his legal skills and client satisfaction, so it is no surprise that he is voted 2025 Lawyer of the Year for Family Law in San Diego. He has been singled out by Best Lawyers® for the last 13 years and honored as one of the Best Lawyers of the Year for Family Law since 2023.

He has the rare distinction of being a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) since 2012. There are about 20 active (less than 100 total) Fellows in the Southern California Chapter of the AAML. "I absolutely thrive on being able to put my experience to work for the people who trust me with their family law issues. To be given top honors by my peers who excel at this job day in and day out is humbling," says Tannenberg.

John has exclusively been practicing family law for almost four decades. Since 1990, John has been a Certified Family Law Specialists (CLS-F). He focuses on complicated litigation and mediation with high-profile clients. John has extensive experience and understanding of pivotal family law issues such as spousal and child support, custody and visitation, as well as paternity and prenuptial agreements. Clients and colleagues alike seek after his guidance.

Best Lawyers® also recognizes Moore, Schulman and Moore Partner Kevin Polis for his legal integrity and distinction among his peers. Kevin has been honored with this award for the past six years. "It is certainly gratifying to be singled out from the thousands of attorneys who practice family law every day. I take pride in the work that I do while making client satisfaction and success a top priority," says Polis.

From high asset divorce to custody issues Kevin Polis is a skilled family lawyer who excels in complex litigation as well as mediation. He believes in strong advocacy while focusing on personalized solutions to meet the needs of his clients.

Kevin is one of only 200 Certified Family Law Specialists (CLS-F). This designation denotes his specialized expertise in family law. He has also been instrumental in helping to pass Assembly Bills to improve the divorce process, which led to him being honored as the Family Law Advocate of the Year by Consumer Business Review.

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and accolades company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers® performs exhaustive peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading attorneys confidentially evaluating the work of their fellow legal professionals within their specialty area and their local market. It has become universally regarded as the definitive guide for legal excellence.

Moore Schulman & Moore specializes in providing trusted legal guidance for people facing divorce and other family law matters with unparalleled client care. The firm's founders are all Board Certified Family Law Specialists with the California Board of Legal Specialization. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys to name a few. Learn more at www.msmfamilylaw.com.

