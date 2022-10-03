Best Lawyers® Announces that Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC is Ranked as One of the Top Tier 1 Law Firms in U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms for 2023

Their Attorney John H.Tannenberg, a Board Certified Specialist in Family Law, is Ranked as one of the Best Lawyers® of the Year for Family Law In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® extensive peer review process allows them to recognize the best legal talent in the world. For the past several years, attorneys at Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC have been singled out as among the best in family law.

2023 Best Lawyer San Diego Family Law

For 2023, Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC is given the distinction of being recognized as Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms on U.S. News & World Report rankings. Respected family lawyer John Tannenberg has been given the highest honors in his field over the past two decades. Now he is recognized as Lawyer of the year in Family Law for San Diego.

"We are highly selective with the attorneys we invite to join our team. We want attorneys with the best legal minds, as well as lawyers who are passionate about their work and who abide by the highest ethical standards," says Founding Partner David Schulman.

Only the top 5.3% of all practicing attorneys in the United States were selected by their peers for consideration in Best Lawyers® in America Honorees, according to Best Lawyers®. Their methodology includes the use of a sophisticated transparent survey designed to result in a substantive evaluation of the quality services offered by the attorneys who are nominated by their peers.

Moore Schulman & Moore is an award-winning law firm with unparalleled client care. The firm specializes in providing trusted legal guidance for people facing divorce and other family law matters. The firm's founders are all Board-Certified Family Law Specialists with the California Board of Legal Specialization. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys to name a few.

John Tannenberg has a long history of being recognized for his professional accomplishments while specializing in complicated litigation and mediation with high-profile clients. His extensive understanding of pivotal family law issues such as spousal and child support, custody and visitation, as well as paternity and prenuptial agreements make him a sought-after lawyer in Southern California.

John Tannenberg has the rare distinction of being a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) since 2012. There are approximately 89 Fellows in the Southern California Chapter of the AAML. Tannenberg has been practicing family law exclusively for almost four decades, but says he never forgets that each case is about a person who is in a difficult place in their lives, "Being consistently recognized for my skills, professionalism and high standards is a great honor. The best accolades come from my clients when they get the legal resolutions they want, so they are able to move on and enjoy their lives," says board certified expert John Tannenberg.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law issues. The award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and board-certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever issues you are facing. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Learn more at www.msmfamilylaw.com

Contact: Lynn Stuart

(858) 243-6988

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC