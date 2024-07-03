From Finance to Family Law Some of San Diego's Most Respected Divorce Attorneys Team Up With Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Myra Chack Fleischer and Tana Landau Bring Their Unique Approach to San Diego's Family Law Experts

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myra Chack Fleischer has spent decades honing her skills and earning a distinguished reputation for her personal and legal prowess as a founder of Fleischer & Ravreby. She's now joining the team at Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC (MSM).

Myra Chack Fleischer, Of Counsel MSM Family Law, Certified Family Law Specialist Tana Landau, MSM Family Law Attorney

Her firm's managing attorney Tana Landau is bringing her unique insights to further solidify MSM as San Diego's family law experts. "Adding these two accomplished attorneys to our team gives our firm unmatched depth in the family law arena in Southern California," says Moore, Schulman and Moore Founding Partner David Schulman. "If you look at our lineup of attorneys in our office, the people I have respected most in the courtroom in San Diego for much of my career are now part of our team!"

Myra Chack Fleischer

Of Counsel & Board Certified Expert in Family Law

Myra is a Certified Family law Specialist (CLS-F) with extensive trial and accounting experience. Her unique skillset in family law and accounting gives her clients a distinct advantage whether she mediates or litigates their family law issues. Myra's signature style has a personal touch that underscores her emphasis on having a connection with her clients. According to Myra, "My job is to simplify the issues so my clients can understand the financial and legal situation even while their emotions may be running high. Connecting with clients helps them to trust my guidance to make choices that benefit them for the long-term."

She has been honored with the most noteworthy awards given by her peers and clients. From the Daily Transcript's 50 Most Influential Leaders to Top 100 Business professionals in San Diego, Myra's high ethical standards and meticulous work are recognized year after year for almost three decades.

In addition to her distinguished legal career, Myra has and continues to make a positive impact on the community with her leadership, time and valued expertise.

Tana Landau

Associate

Tana's experience and wide-ranging education (from biology to psychology) give here unique insight into the challenges her family law clients face. Her clients often say it is her hands-on approach that makes her a sought after family law attorney. She prefers face-to-face meetings and a phone call to an email or text message. "People need to know and feel that they are not just another case number in the system. I want them to know that I truly understand their unique issues and concerns and that I really care about their case. My job is to help them get through the legal process as efficiently and painlessly as possible," says MSM Associate Tana Landau.

Tana is active in the legal community as a member of the San Diego County Bar Association's Family Law Division and New Lawyer's Division. She makes a difference in the surrounding community by participating in a variety of charity fundraisers and has even rolled up her sleeves with groups such as Habitat for Humanity. Tana maintains a US youth soccer coaching license, so most of her volunteer time now is spent developing the next generation of soccer players and giving her time to make sure PTO events are successful at her local elementary school. "Tana exemplifies everything we look for in an attorney. An experienced legal skillset, a commitment to customer service and making our community a better place," says Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner, Erik Moore.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law matters. Their award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and board certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever issues you are facing. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is distinguished as a Top Tier 1 firm by U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms for 2023 and Martindale-Hubbell's highest rating: AV® Preeminent. Learn more at http://www.msmfamilylaw.com

