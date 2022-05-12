Best Life Brands Achieves Milestone Of 500 Locations Open Across the U.S. and Canada

Multi-brand franchised healthcare organization continues expanding its services to assist the senior population

TROY, Mich. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a multi-brand franchised organization that includes Blue Moon Estate Sales , CarePatrol , ComForCare , At Your Side Home Care , and Boost Home Healthcare has achieved 500 franchise locations across all brands in the US and Canada. The milestone underscores the company's position as the premier organization serving people along the continuum of care.

"The tireless work our franchisees and their teams do continues to advance our brands' growth," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "With our collective organization reaching 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada, senior care services have proven to be essential as this population grows and their needs diversify. We plan to continue growing our network supporting our mission to help more and more clients live their best life possible."

Highlights of 2022 thus far include:

Blue Moon Estate Sales:

Won the Franchise Times Zor Award as the Top Brand to Buy ;

Zor Award as the ; Ranked 491st on Entrepreneur Magazine 's annual Franchise 500 list;

's annual list; Ranked 100th on Entrepreneur Magazine's worldwide Fastest Growing Franchises list ;

CarePatrol:

Implemented the brands' very first brand refresh ;

; Named as one of the 200 best franchise opportunities by Franchise Business Review;

ComForCare/AtYourSide Home Care:

Ranked 311th on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list;

Best Life Brands plans to add more franchise locations to each brand's roster, along with future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the senior care franchise portfolio.

To learn more about ComForCare franchising, visit www.comforcare.com/franchising .

To learn more about CarePatrol franchising, visit www.carepatrol.com/franchising .

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales franchising, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/franchising .

To learn more about Boost Home Healthcare, visit https://www.boosthomehealth.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

