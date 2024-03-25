Best Life Brands Welcomes Next Day Access to its Portfolio, Offering a New Service Vertical on the Continuum of Care

Leading senior care franchisor expands into accessibility solutions and services sector taking the brand to nearly 700 franchised locations across the U.S. and Canada

TROY, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands , LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization with a portfolio of brands dedicated to senior care, announced today the acquisition of Next Day Access , a leading provider of residential and commercial home access solutions across the United States and Canada. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Best Life Brands' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors by offering an entirely new service vertical.

Under the umbrella of Best Life Brands, Next Day Access will continue its mission to provide innovative accessibility solutions, including wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars and bathroom modifications. With this acquisition, Best Life Brands aims to further strengthen its position as a comprehensive resource for aging adults seeking to maintain independence and improve their quality of life.

"We are thrilled to welcome Next Day Access to the Best Life Brands family as this strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering aging individuals to live their best lives, regardless of mobility challenges," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "As the population of older adults steadily rises and the desire to age in place remains prevalent, we're positioned to enhance our ability to provide comprehensive accessibility solutions and support services to individuals and families across the nation and Canada."

Established in 2010 and franchised in 2012, Next Day Access brings a wealth of expertise and a strong reputation for delivering high-quality accessibility products and services. By combining Next Day Access' operational excellence with Best Life Brands' extensive network and resources including the support of Best Life Brands' private equity owner, The Riverside Company , the companies will be better positioned to serve a broader range of clients and communities.

"We are excited about the opportunities that joining Best Life Brands presents, as together we can leverage our respective strengths to make a positive impact on the lives of even more individuals in need of accessibility solutions," said Dave Clark, Co-Founder of Next Day Access. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide reliable, efficient, and compassionate care to those we serve."

As part of the acquisition, the Next Day Access Brand President position was open and will be filled by franchise veteran, Michele Popelka.

Michele brings more than 25 years' experience driving sales growth in the franchise industry, backed by her multifaceted expertise in sales, operations, marketing, coaching and advising. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional P&L results through diverse strategies including organic growth, acquisitions and operational streamlining for a variety of franchise brands, Michele's strategic vision and innovative problem-solving talent will contribute to the continued success and expansion of both companies.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 600 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

About Next Day Access

Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

