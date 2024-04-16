Best Life Brands Comes Together for Inaugural All-Brands Conference in Atlanta, Celebrating Key Development Achievements

Leading senior care franchisor gathers to recognize major development news including latest acquisition, outstanding franchisees and key promotion

TROY, Mich., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands , LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization with a portfolio of brands dedicated to senior care, held its first-ever all-brands conference in Atlanta, GA this March. The event brought together over 600 attendees from ComForCare , CarePatrol , Blue Moon Estate Sales and Boost Home Healthcare , showcasing the collective strength and unity of the Best Life Brands family.

At the conference, the Best Life Brands network celebrated a myriad of development achievements including recognizing outstanding individuals within the organization. Awards were presented for Caregiver of the Year and Franchisee of the Year, among other accolades, highlighting the exceptional contributions and impact of those within the organization.

"We are immensely proud of the collective accomplishments of our brands and franchisees that have helped execute our vision of empowering aging individuals to live their best lives," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "As we continue to grow and evolve, our commitment to delivering exceptional services and empowering our franchisees remains at the heart of what we do."

In addition to honoring the top performers, Best Life Brands announced the promotion of Rebecca Bouchard to Brand President of ComForCare. With an impressive tenure spanning over 24 years with the brand, Rebecca has demonstrated unwavering dedication and leadership in various roles, including Director of HR and Franchise Support, Executive Director of Programs and Services, Executive Director of Operations and Vice President of Operations.

"Rebecca's profound impact on ComForCare's growth and operational excellence, along with her passion for empowering franchisees to deliver the highest quality of care, makes her an invaluable leader in the organization," said Sorrenti. "We were thrilled to share this news in front of all our brands as Rebecca's extensive experience and commitment has been integral to the Best Life Brands organization. I'm confident that she'll be the ideal brand president to guide the company into its next phase of evolution and innovation, coming off of a year of immense growth and success."

Building on its growing momentum, Best Life Brands celebrated the acquisition of Next Day Access , a leading provider of residential and commercial home access solutions, further expanding the company's portfolio of senior care services into an entirely new service vertical.

Other 2023 noteworthy developments recognized at the conference include:

Numerous franchise development achievements, including the signing of multiple franchise deals across all brands, reflecting the strong demand for Best Life Brands' services.

Recognition through various top industry awards, including the Franchise Times 400 for CarePatrol and ComForCare and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for ComForCare , among several others.

and , among several others. ComForCare's partnership with Connected Home Living to launch Connected Care, its remote patient monitoring (RPM) program for seniors, enhancing the brand's healthcare offerings and improving patient outcomes.

to launch Connected Care, its remote patient monitoring (RPM) program for seniors, enhancing the brand's healthcare offerings and improving patient outcomes. CarePatrol's 30th anniversary, marking three decades of excellence in senior placement services, commemorated with the 30th podcast episode of "My Care Advisors" .

. Key promotions and new hires within the organization, further strengthening the leadership team and supporting growth initiatives.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 600 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

