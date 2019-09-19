Best Life Brands Acquires Blue Moon Estate Sales

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients at any stage of life, has completed the acquisition of Blue Moon Estate Sales, the nation's industry-leading estate sale franchise based in North Carolina. The deal marks the third brand on Best Life Brands' roster and is part of the parent organization's strategic plan to add complementary companies that serve older adults and people with diverse needs in a more effective and holistic way.

"ComForCare allows us to care for people within their homes, and when that is no longer possible, we can assist with finding a safe senior housing option through CarePatrol. Now, with Blue Moon Estate Sales as part of our portfolio, we address the whole process including alleviating the personal property stresses tied to major life events," said Steve Greenbaum, CEO of Best Life Brands. "We look forward to providing the support and additional infrastructure to take Blue Moon Estate Sales to the next level."

Blue Moon Estate Sales, founded in 2009, specializes in efficient residential and commercial liquidation services for individuals relocating, downsizing or handling personal assets.

"For 10 years, by adhering to our core values and exceeding our customer's expectations, we have been able to maximize profits for our clients. I am confident that under the guidance and leadership of Best Life Brands, we will grow our national presence," said Deb Blue, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "This franchise offers low startup costs, low overhead and a flexible schedule. With millions of Baby Boomers in need of estate liquidation services, there has never been a more opportune time to join this business." Blue will continue to oversee the franchise network in the role of brand president within the Best Life Brands organization.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care, CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization, and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include more than 475 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 22 locations in nine states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013 Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support.

