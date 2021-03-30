Best Life Brands Acquires New Company in Home Health Space

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, has completed the acquisition of a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services to patients across the greater Los Angeles area.

The deal marks the fourth brand on Best Life Brands' roster and is part of the parent organization's strategic plan to add complementary companies that serve older adults and people with diverse needs in a more effective and holistic way. With plans to begin franchising the concept immediately, the acquisition also marks the company's entry into home health franchising. The company will be rebranded with a new name in the coming months.

"Home health is a natural extension complementing our current senior care solutions by offering clients clinical and medical supervision provided by registered and licensed nurses, occupational therapists and physical therapists," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "Our experience growing brands in the senior care space gives us a natural competitive advantage to be successful in franchising this brand. We look forward to providing the expertise and additional infrastructure to take this business to a national level."

Founded by Registered Nurses with over 20 years of experience in critical care and oncology, the concept is dedicated to offering compassionate in-home health care by skilled professionals who respect their patients, address their needs, and work closely with their doctors to promote their physical and emotional well-being. From providing companionship and addressing basic needs to administering medication and monitoring serious illnesses, the business can tailor its services to fit a patient's specific needs.

Best Life Brands will begin franchising the business under a new name and will hire a new brand president to oversee it within the Best Life Brands organization as well as hire a vice president of franchise development.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and PROHealth Home Care, dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

