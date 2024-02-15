Best Life Brand's ComForCare and Blue Moon Estate Sales Reach New Heights as Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

TROY, Mich., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization with a portfolio of brands dedicated to senior care, proudly announced today that two of its distinguished brands, ComForCare and Blue Moon Estate Sales, were recognized as two of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks each brand based on their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. ComForCare, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, scaled an impressive 148 spots compared to 2023, earning a ranking of #254. Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., came in at #478, highlighting its unwavering commitment to helping the communities they are a part of and providing exceptional opportunities for aspiring small business owners. Both brands achieved higher rankings in 2024 compared to 2023 on the Franchise 500®, showcasing the brands' commitment to furthering franchise growth and development.  

"ComForCare and Blue Moon Estate Sales' unwavering commitment to excellence is the reason both of these brands achieved esteemed recognition from Entrepreneur's Franchise 500," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "We are proud of the immense growth and success our brands are continuously witnessing in the franchising industry, which further underscores the strength of the business ownership opportunities we provide to aspiring entrepreneurs through our proven franchise model. This acknowledgement inspires all of us, including our world-class franchisees, to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and reaching new milestones as we anticipate promising opportunities to come."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order. 

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. To view ComForCare and CarePatrol in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

To learn more about ComForCare, visit www.comforcare.com/.

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/.

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit https://www.bestlifebrands.com/.

About Best Life Brands, LLC
Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side, premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare, dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 600 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

